SoCon Notebook: Catching up with Carlos Dotson, power rankings and more

With Furman’s 77-69 win over Charleston Southern, Furman became the first team in the country to reach 11 wins this season. The Paladins are also the first team in the Southern Conference to start a season 10-0 or better since Davidson did so under legendary head coach Lefty Driesell during the 1963-64 season.

Truth be told, Furman has found different ways to win this season. It doesn’t have a Devin Sibley or Stephen Croone, but the sum of its parts has been something special. Take for instance Andrew Brown, who suffered a pair of hairline fractures in his foot, and overcame a near life-threatening surgery during the offseason. Brown saw action in just his fourth game of the season last night, but responded in a big way when the Paladins needed it most.

With leading scorer Jordan Lyons limited to zero points and Clay Mounce just three, Brown stepped up big. He scored 16 points on five-of-eight shooting from the field, including four-for-six from three. The Paladins got a career-high 17 points from projected SoCon Newcomer of the Year Noah Gurley in the win.

Furman returns to action Saturday, when it hosts UNC Wilmington at 4 p.m. EST at Timmons Arena.

Catching Up With Carlos:

In the preseason, I did a story on impact of Western Carolina JuCo signee Carlos Dotson. Dotson, a 6-8, 265 pound center, is off to a sensational start this season. Through the first 11 games as a Catamount, he is averaging 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He has simply been sensational for Mark Prosser’s Catamounts this season.

I had a chance to catch up with Dotson and ask him a few questions following a heartbreaking, 90-88, double-overtime loss to Furman in the Southern Conference opener for both last week. Here’s what he had to say.

Mid-Major Madness: What was it like to play your first Division I College basketball game? Were you nervous, excited?

Dotson: I wasn’t nervous. I have prepared for this moment and my coaches had prepared me for that moment, so I was more excited to test what I had learned and had been taught from my mentors. It has gone well so far for me personally, but I would trade some of my big individual performances in losses for wins. I was ready for my first game and I wasn’t nervous at all.

Mid-Major Madness: What’s it like playing for coach Mark Prosser?

Dotson: It’s been great and I couldn’t ask for a better coach both on and off the floor. He helps us game-plan so well, and he and this staff are always available to talk about anything and they care about us as people first and that’s so important. I think that helps you be a better player because if you know coaches care about you more than basketball, it makes you want to give it all you have for those guys. And another thing is, our coaches make basketball fun. You don’t get that at every place.

Mid-Major Madness: Who taught you how to position your body and use your body so well to create scoring opportunties underneath? Is that coaching?

Dotson: I always have been doing that my whole career, and coaches have taught me how use my body well and to position in it in a way to score facing the basket. But it’s obviously my greatest advantage. I am not the greatest leaper like some big guys are, but I try and maximize my strength and power underneath to create scoring chances, as well as positioning on rebounds.

Mid Major Madness: Were you motivated to prove yourself in this league more or to yourself that you belonged in Division I basketball as a quality big man?

Dotson: Well I was already confident in what I could do and how I could play. I took a different route here than some, but I always knew I could play. For the most part I was excited about the challenge with playing against quality big guys in Division I and and in this conference. The only way to make you better is to make your team better. They go together.

Mid Major Madness: Do you scout other individual matchups during the week or watch film on other guys to get an idea of their tendencies?

Dotson: We watch as a team, but we watch film of each individual player on an opponent. We know our matchups and like what tendencies to watch for.

It is apparent that Dotson has adapted well to life Division I, and as I said in the podcast that Russ Steinberg and I did, Western Carolina is not a team most will want to face in March, despite having gotten off to a 3-8 start.

