College basketball live blog: The Missouri Valley, West Coast Conference, and more end their regular seasons today

We are two days away from having postseason basketball in our lives. Two.

This is, indeed, March.

And with that, 10 conferences wrap up their regular seasons today, and more than half of them do not yet have a 1 seed determined for their league tournaments next week. Needless to say, there’s plenty on the line. We’ll be here all day keeping you updated on what’s going on.

Assuming Bucknell and Colgate don’t both lose, the Patriot League will sort out its top seeds first. Both those teams are in action now and all the Raiders have to do is win to lock up home-court throughout the Patriot League Tournament.

The Patriot League is the appetizer, however, as the day only gets better as it goes on, culminating with a Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s showdown in Moraga. Here are the games to watch (all times Eastern):

Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m., ESPN3 (winner gets 1 seed in Big South tournament)

George Mason at Saint Louis, 3 p.m., NBC Sports

Saint Francis PA at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m., NEC Front Row

VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m., CBS Sports

Robert Morris at Wagner, 4 p.m., NEC Front Row

Drake at Missouri State, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Bradley at Loyola University Chicago, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nevada at Utah State, 8:30 p.m., CBS Sports

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 10 p.m., ESPN