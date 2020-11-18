NBA Draft 2020: Charleston’s Grant Riller drafted 56th overall to the Charlotte Hornets

College of Charleston’s Grant Riller was selected as the 56th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 23-year-old is known for his shooting ability.

The 6’3 guard finished his time with the Cougars as the second-leading scorer in program history with a total of 2,474 points. He also ranks first all-time in career 30-point games with 14 of them. Riller spent five years at Charleston, arriving in 2015, but did not play the first year due to a season-ending injury in the preseason.

Riller made the CAA All-Rookie Team in 2017 and made the All-CAA First Team every year after that. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game during his senior season when he started in all 31 games. His season-high was 36 points on Jan. 30 against James Madison, when he went 6-of-7 from beyond the arc. Not only was he a good offensive player for his team, he was second in the CAA and 11th in the nation in points per game. During the four years he actually played, he shot 51.9% from the field and 35.6% from deep.