Feast Week featured a bunch of last-minute heroics, major upsets

The week of Thanksgiving is always one of the best of the year. Not only from getting to see family and eating all the delicious food, but because there is college basketball overload.

Non-conference play is in full swing with a multitude of tournaments as well as marquee matchups. Here is a look back at some of the best from Feast Week:

No. 5 Duke 84, No. 1 Gonzaga 81

Duke handed Gonzaga its first regular-season loss since Feb. 22, 2020. The Zags went undefeated last year until the national championship game, where they fell to Baylor.

The matchup with Duke featured two of the most highly touted NBA Draft prospects as it pit Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren against Paolo Banchero from the Blue Devils. Banchero got the better end of the showdown as he scored 20 of his game-high 21 in the first half.

Banchero played BULLY BALL on Holmgren to get the and-1 pic.twitter.com/CGVF2iWOeC — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2021

Holmgren finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Earlier in the week, Gonzaga defeated No. 2 UCLA 83-63 in a rematch of their epic Final Four game. Despite the loss to Duke, Gonzaga is still a premier team.

Dayton 74, No. 4 Kansas 73

Mustapha Amzil knocked in the putback as time expired to lift the Flyers over the fourth-ranked Jayhawks. That was his lone field goal attempt for the game.

Dayton saw its late lead evaporate as Kansas reeled off six straight points in the final minutes to take a 73-70 lead. Malachi Smith pulled the Flyers within one, and then a Kansas offensive foul set up Amzil’s shot.

The Flyers trailed by as much as 15 late in the first half and scored the first nine points after halftime to get back into the game. Five Dayton players were in double figures behind 52.7% shooting.

The Flyers went on to win the ESPN Events Invitational with a 63-61 victory over Belmont Sunday.

Iona 72, No. 10 Alabama 68

This win marked the first time a MAAC team defeated a team in the AP top 10. In a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament first round, the Gaels avenged their loss from last March.

The Crimson Tide led by nine in the second half before Iona scored 10 of the next 11 to tie the game at 47. In the final seconds of the game, with Iona leading by two, Berrick Jeanlouis blocked Jahvon Quinerly as he attempted a potential game-tying layup.

KC’s Mid-Major Win of the Night: @ICGaels takes down Alabama 72-68!

The Gaels were ranked #4 in this week’s KC’s Mid-Major Top 10.

They are legit.@MAACSports @IonaGaelsMBB pic.twitter.com/t2zorACKhb — Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) November 26, 2021

Five Gaels were in double figures, led by Nelly Jr. Joseph’s 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Rice 109, Evansville 104 (3OT)

This game went to triple overtime!

Evansville opened a 15-point lead with 14 minutes remaining left in regulation. Rice battled back and tied the game at 71 with 1:13 left. The Purple Aces responded with four straight points, and the Owls tied the game once again to force OT.

Rice took its first lead by scoring the first points in the extra period. In the second OT, the Owls scored the first five points. Evansville battled back and evened the game at 96 when Noah Frederking sank all three of his free throw attempts. Rice scored the first five of the third overtime as well, and Evansville did not have an answer this time.

Max Fiedler led the way for the Owls with 30 points and 12 rebounds, Chris Mullins also scored 25 points.

Jawaun Newton poured in 30 points for the Aces, and Antoine Smith Jr. contributed 24.

UMass 85, Rutgers 83

UMass staged a massive second-half comeback to pull off the victory at home over Rutgers. The Minutemen trailed by 15 with less than nine minutes to go and by eight inside of five minutes.

They battled back and took a one-point lead with 17 seconds left. The Scarlet Knights retook the lead on Paul Mulcahy’s layup with five seconds left. Enter Noah Fernandes, who took the ensuing inbounds pass and brought it into the front court before launching the game-winning 3-pter.

NOAH FERNANDES FOR THE WIN UMASS AT THE BUZZER 85-83 pic.twitter.com/odZ1nNQbLA — A10 Talk (@A10Talk) November 27, 2021

The Minutemen hit 16 of their 32 3-pt attempts. C.J. Kelly led made was 5-of-7 from deep and posted a game-high 24 points. Fernandes finished with 16 points and 11 assists.

The Scarlet Knights were led by Cliff Omoruyi’s 16 points and eight rebounds.

Vermont 65, Appalachian State 63

Ben Shungu at the horn!



Vermont downs App State.pic.twitter.com/nCllq6DvQr — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) November 24, 2021

Ben Shungu nailed the game-winning jumper with his toe on the 3-pt line at the buzzer to give Vermont the win over Appalachian State. He finished with 17 points.

His bucket was preceded by App State’s Adrian Delph draining a 3-pter to tie the game at 63 with 16 seconds left. Delph poured in a game-high 24 points.

The Mountaineers raced out of the gate and doubled up the Catamounts 24-12 midway through the first half. Vermont used a 14-5 run to get back into the game and held a two-point edge at half.

In the second 20 minutes, App State retook the lead and led by seven before another run got Vermont back in front with just over two minutes remaining.