The Other Top 25: WCC reigns supreme

Three teams from the West Coast Conference rank in the top seven. Gonzaga owned the top spot. Undefeated San Francisco ranked third, and Saint Mary’s was slotted seventh.

By Ian Sacks
NCAA Basketball: Merrimack at Gonzaga
Gonzaga has impressive wins over Texas and UCLA to earn the top spot.
Despite having two losses to its name, Gonzaga takes the top spot over the two remaining unbeatens. Colorado State (10-0) edged San Francisco (10-0) for No. 2.

CSU staged a second-half comeback to top Mississippi State 66-63 Saturday. It was the third time this season the Rams overcame a double-digit deficit.

USF also needed a big second half for its latest victory. The Dons scored 47 in the second half to defeat Fresno State 71-63 Wednesday. They shot 62% from the field and 55% from 3-point land over the final 20 minutes.

Loyola Chicago claimed fourth after picking up a 69-58 victory over Vanderbilt. The Ramblers knocked down 17 3-pointers. Braden Norris drained six of those triples for 18 points and nine assists.

BYU rounded out the top five. The Cougars suffered their second defeat of the season as they fell to Creighton 83-71.

The Other Top 25: Dec. 13, 2021

Rank Team Points
1 Gonzaga (2) 50
2 Colorado State 46
3 San Francisco 45
4 Loyola Chicago 43
5 BYU 42
6 St. Bonaventure 41
7 St. Mary's 37
8 Belmont 35
9 Iona 33
10 Ohio 26
11 Chattanooga 25
12 Weber State 21
13 San Diego State 19
T-14 South Dakota State 16
T-14 Murray State 16
T-14 Utah State 16
T-17 Monmouth 15
T-17 St. Louis 15
T-17 UAB 15
20 Oakland 13
21 UC Irvine 12
T-22 Wyoming 10
T-22 Louisiana Tech 10
24 Davidson 9
T-25 Toledo 8
T-25 Santa Clara 8

Also receiving votes:

Grand Canyon 6, New Mexico State 5, James Madison 4, Utah Valley 3, Drake 3, Buffalo 2, Furman 1

