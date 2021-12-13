The Other Top 25: WCC reigns supreme

Despite having two losses to its name, Gonzaga takes the top spot over the two remaining unbeatens. Colorado State (10-0) edged San Francisco (10-0) for No. 2.
CSU staged a second-half comeback to top Mississippi State 66-63 Saturday. It was the third time this season the Rams overcame a double-digit deficit.
USF also needed a big second half for its latest victory. The Dons scored 47 in the second half to defeat Fresno State 71-63 Wednesday. They shot 62% from the field and 55% from 3-point land over the final 20 minutes.
Loyola Chicago claimed fourth after picking up a 69-58 victory over Vanderbilt. The Ramblers knocked down 17 3-pointers. Braden Norris drained six of those triples for 18 points and nine assists.
BYU rounded out the top five. The Cougars suffered their second defeat of the season as they fell to Creighton 83-71.
The Other Top 25: Dec. 13, 2021
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Gonzaga (2)
|50
|2
|Colorado State
|46
|3
|San Francisco
|45
|4
|Loyola Chicago
|43
|5
|BYU
|42
|6
|St. Bonaventure
|41
|7
|St. Mary's
|37
|8
|Belmont
|35
|9
|Iona
|33
|10
|Ohio
|26
|11
|Chattanooga
|25
|12
|Weber State
|21
|13
|San Diego State
|19
|T-14
|South Dakota State
|16
|T-14
|Murray State
|16
|T-14
|Utah State
|16
|T-17
|Monmouth
|15
|T-17
|St. Louis
|15
|T-17
|UAB
|15
|20
|Oakland
|13
|21
|UC Irvine
|12
|T-22
|Wyoming
|10
|T-22
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|24
|Davidson
|9
|T-25
|Toledo
|8
|T-25
|Santa Clara
|8
Also receiving votes:
Grand Canyon 6, New Mexico State 5, James Madison 4, Utah Valley 3, Drake 3, Buffalo 2, Furman 1
