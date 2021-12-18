Weekend Preview: San Francisco looks to remain perfect, local rivals square off in Utah, Tennessee

A full slate of games on this Saturday feature marquee matchups across the country.

San Francisco (10-0) vs. Grand Canyon (9-2)

San Francisco, one of seven remaining unbeaten teams, heads to the Phoenix area for a pair of games. The 10-0 Dons take on Grand Canyon in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center Saturday at 7:30 pm ET on FloSports. USF will then visit Arizona State in Tempe on Sunday at 6 pm ET on Pac-12 Network.

In its most recent game, San Francisco defeated Fresno State 71-63 behind 27 points from Jamaree Bouyea. He scored 25 points in the second half and earned his second consecutive WCC Player of the Week award. He leads the conference in scoring at 20.0 points per game.

GCU is riding a three-game winning streak after knocking off Ottawa University (Ariz.), 81-53. Holland Woods scored 13 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for the Lopes.

Grand Canyon is one of the best rebounding teams in the country. It ranks second in rebounds per game (43.9) and offensive rebounds per game (15.5). GCU is also eighth in rebound margin per game (+11.5) and thirteenth in opponent field goal percentage (37.1%).

Chattanooga (9-2) at Murray State (9-1)

The Mocs and the Racers square off on ESPN+ at 8 pm ET.

Murray States has won its last six game. This contest marks the fourth straight for the Racers against a foe from the state of Tennessee. They have already defeated Middle Tennessee, Memphis and Tennessee Wesleyan in order.

In their 74-72 win at Memphis, the Racers overcame a 14 point deficit, making it their biggest halftime comeback since 2007. Tevin Brown poured in 22 points, and Justice Hill notched 20 points. They combined for 11 of the team’s 14 3-pointers.

Chattanooga looks to bounce back from a 76-68 loss to Belmont. That snapped the Mocs’ 11-game non-conference road winning streak. Leading scorer Malachi Smith poured in a game-high 27 points.

BYU (8-2) at Weber State (9-2)

The Cougars visit the Wildcats at 8 pm ET on ESPN+ as both teams look to bounce back from losses.

After starting 8-0 and recording its best start since the 1985-86 season, Weber State has lost two of its last three. Most recently, it fell to Utah State 95-80. The Wildcats trailed 10-0 three minutes into the contest. Koby McEwen has scored in double figures in 10 of their 11 games and scored 26 points. Dillon Jones, who had 19 points and 11 rebounds, is averaging a double-double at 12.8 points per game and 10.4 boards.

BYU lost to Creighton 82-71. Alex Barcello registered a season-high 28 points and has reached double figures in 13 straight games dating back to last season. The Cougars have not lost consecutive games under coach Mark Pope, who is in his third season.

No. 18 Tennessee (8-2) vs. Memphis (6-4)

The Vols and the Tigers tangle at Bridgestone Arena at noon ET on ESPN2.

Last time out, Memphis defeated No. 6 Alabama 92-78 at home. The win snapped the Tigers’ four-game losing streak. It was their first win over a top-10 team since 2014.

After holding a narrow lead at halftime, the Tigers reeled off 12 straight points to expand the lead to 19. DeAndre Williams scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting to lead five Memphis players in double figures.

Tennessee has won its last two games by picking up 30-plus-point victories over UNC Greensboro and USC Upstate. The Vols rank among the nation’s best in several statistical categories. They are fourth in in assist/turnover ratio (1.80), fifth in assists per game (19.3), fifth in turnover margin (+7.1), eighth in steals per game (10.6) and 10th in scoring margin (+20.6).