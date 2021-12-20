The Other Top 25: Houston cracks top 10

Mid-Major Madness decided to make American Athletic Conference teams eligible for the Other Top 25. As a result, Houston and Memphis have entered the rankings. The Cougars came in a No. 10, and the Tigers tied for 21st with Weber State and UAB.

Houston picked up a 72-61 victory over Oklahoma State Saturday to improve to 10-2. Memphis snapped its four-game skid with a 92-78 win over No. 6 Alabama Tuesday. Its game against No. 18 Tennessee scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols in the Tigers program.

Gonzaga and undefeated Colorado State remained at the top two of the ranking. San Francisco, who suffered its first loss of the season with a 49-48 defeat to Grand Canyon, dropped one spot to four.

Loyola Chicago jumped past USF into third. The Ramblers beat Vanderbilt in their most recent game. BYU rounded out the top five after picking up an 82-71 victory over Weber State.

The Other Top 25: Dec. 20, 2021 Rank Team Points Rank Team Points 1 Gonzaga (3) 75 2 Colorado State 70 3 Loyola Chicago 64 4 San Francisco 63 5 BYU 59 6 Iona 54 7 Belmont 53 T-8 Ohio 49 T-8 St. Mary's 49 10 Houston 48 11 St. Bonaventure 34 T-12 Murray State 29 T-12 New Mexico State 29 14 Chattanooga 28 T-15 Utah State 23 T-15 San Diego State 23 17 Cincinnati 22 18 St. Louis 20 T-19 Monmouth 19 T-19 Oakland 19 T-21 Weber State 16 T-21 Memphis 16 T-21 UAB 16 24 VCU 14 25 Davidson 10

Also receiving votes:

Wyoming 9, Louisiana Tech 9, Grand Canyon 8, Buffalo 8, Western Kentucky 7, UC Irvine 7, Toledo 5, Stephen F. Austin 5, Boise State 5, South Dakota State 4, James Madison 2, Missouri State 2, Utah Valley 1, Drake 1

Dropped from rankings:

South Dakota State, UC Irvine, Wyoming, La Tech, Toledo, Santa Clara