The Other Top 25: Houston cracks top 10

Mid-Major Madness decided to make American Athletic Conference teams eligible for the Other Top 25. As a result, Houston and Memphis have entered the rankings. The Cougars came in a No. 10, and the Tigers tied for 21st with Weber State and UAB.
Houston picked up a 72-61 victory over Oklahoma State Saturday to improve to 10-2. Memphis snapped its four-game skid with a 92-78 win over No. 6 Alabama Tuesday. Its game against No. 18 Tennessee scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols in the Tigers program.
Gonzaga and undefeated Colorado State remained at the top two of the ranking. San Francisco, who suffered its first loss of the season with a 49-48 defeat to Grand Canyon, dropped one spot to four.
Loyola Chicago jumped past USF into third. The Ramblers beat Vanderbilt in their most recent game. BYU rounded out the top five after picking up an 82-71 victory over Weber State.
The Other Top 25: Dec. 20, 2021
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Gonzaga (3)
|75
|2
|Colorado State
|70
|3
|Loyola Chicago
|64
|4
|San Francisco
|63
|5
|BYU
|59
|6
|Iona
|54
|7
|Belmont
|53
|T-8
|Ohio
|49
|T-8
|St. Mary's
|49
|10
|Houston
|48
|11
|St. Bonaventure
|34
|T-12
|Murray State
|29
|T-12
|New Mexico State
|29
|14
|Chattanooga
|28
|T-15
|Utah State
|23
|T-15
|San Diego State
|23
|17
|Cincinnati
|22
|18
|St. Louis
|20
|T-19
|Monmouth
|19
|T-19
|Oakland
|19
|T-21
|Weber State
|16
|T-21
|Memphis
|16
|T-21
|UAB
|16
|24
|VCU
|14
|25
|Davidson
|10
Also receiving votes:
Wyoming 9, Louisiana Tech 9, Grand Canyon 8, Buffalo 8, Western Kentucky 7, UC Irvine 7, Toledo 5, Stephen F. Austin 5, Boise State 5, South Dakota State 4, James Madison 2, Missouri State 2, Utah Valley 1, Drake 1
Dropped from rankings:
South Dakota State, UC Irvine, Wyoming, La Tech, Toledo, Santa Clara
