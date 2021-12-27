The Other Top 25: Davidson, Memphis see big jumps

Memphis jumped up 11 spots to join the top-10 in this week’s Other Top 25, while Davidson increased its ranking by nine.
The Wildcats are now ranked No. 16. They defeated Alabama, who was ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25, by one point 79-78 on Tuesday. It was their first win over a top-10 team since their run to the 2008 Elite Eight with Steph Curry.
Davidson KNOCKS OFF No. 10 Alabama ⚡— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2021
It's @DavidsonMBB's first top-10 win since their 2008 March Madness run with Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/kRXReEKGaP
Davidson (10-2) led by 10 with two minutes left before the Tide scored the last nine points of the contest. Luka Brajkovic poured in 22 points, and Michael Jones netted 21 points.
The Wildcats hit 12 of their 24 3-point attempts. They rank third in the nation in 3-point shooting at 42.4%. They have won eight straight, which is their longest streak in seven years.
Memphis is the only new member in the top-10. The Tigers are 6-4 on the season and defeated Alabama 92-78 at home on Dec. 14 in their most recent game. The Tigers have been on COVID pause since then.
The top eight in the ranking remained unchanged. Wyoming, James Madison and Buffalo joined the ranking. Weber State and Oakland were dropped from the ranking.
The Other Top 25: Dec. 27, 2021
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Gonzaga (3)
|10-2
|75
|1
|2
|Colorado State
|10-0
|72
|2
|3
|Loyola Chicago
|9-2
|64
|3
|4
|San Francisco
|12-1
|63
|4
|5
|BYU
|11-3
|58
|5
|6
|Iona
|10-2
|53
|6
|7
|Belmont
|10-3
|51
|7
|8
|Ohio
|9-2
|48
|T-8
|9
|Houston
|11-2
|46
|10
|10
|Memphis
|6-4
|37
|T-21
|11
|New Mexico State
|11-2
|36
|12
|T-12
|Murray State
|10-2
|35
|12
|T-12
|St. Mary's
|11-3
|35
|T-8
|T-12
|UAB
|10-3
|35
|T-21
|15
|Cincinnati
|10-3
|32
|17
|16
|Davidson
|10-2
|30
|25
|17
|San Diego State
|8-3
|29
|T-15
|18
|Utah State
|9-4
|28
|T-15
|19
|St. Bonaventure
|8-3
|19
|11
|20
|Chattanooga
|10-3
|15
|14
|T-21
|St. Louis
|8-4
|14
|18
|T-21
|VCU
|7-4
|14
|24
|23
|Monmouth
|10-3
|13
|T-19
|24
|Wyoming
|11-2
|11
|NR
|T-25
|James Madison
|9-2
|9
|NR
|T-25
|Buffalo
|6-4
|9
|NR
Also receiving votes:
Grand Canyon 8; Louisiana Tech 8; Western Kentucky 7; Boise State 6; Drake 5; UC Irvine 5; Stephen F Austin 2; Rhode Island 1; North Texas 1; Missouri State 1
Dropped from ranking:
Weber State, Oakland
