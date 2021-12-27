The Other Top 25: Davidson, Memphis see big jumps

Memphis jumped up 11 spots to join the top-10 in this week’s Other Top 25, while Davidson increased its ranking by nine.

The Wildcats are now ranked No. 16. They defeated Alabama, who was ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25, by one point 79-78 on Tuesday. It was their first win over a top-10 team since their run to the 2008 Elite Eight with Steph Curry.

Davidson KNOCKS OFF No. 10 Alabama ⚡



It's @DavidsonMBB's first top-10 win since their 2008 March Madness run with Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/kRXReEKGaP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2021

Davidson (10-2) led by 10 with two minutes left before the Tide scored the last nine points of the contest. Luka Brajkovic poured in 22 points, and Michael Jones netted 21 points.

The Wildcats hit 12 of their 24 3-point attempts. They rank third in the nation in 3-point shooting at 42.4%. They have won eight straight, which is their longest streak in seven years.

Memphis is the only new member in the top-10. The Tigers are 6-4 on the season and defeated Alabama 92-78 at home on Dec. 14 in their most recent game. The Tigers have been on COVID pause since then.

The top eight in the ranking remained unchanged. Wyoming, James Madison and Buffalo joined the ranking. Weber State and Oakland were dropped from the ranking.

The Other Top 25: Dec. 27, 2021 Rank Team Record Points Previous Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (3) 10-2 75 1 2 Colorado State 10-0 72 2 3 Loyola Chicago 9-2 64 3 4 San Francisco 12-1 63 4 5 BYU 11-3 58 5 6 Iona 10-2 53 6 7 Belmont 10-3 51 7 8 Ohio 9-2 48 T-8 9 Houston 11-2 46 10 10 Memphis 6-4 37 T-21 11 New Mexico State 11-2 36 12 T-12 Murray State 10-2 35 12 T-12 St. Mary's 11-3 35 T-8 T-12 UAB 10-3 35 T-21 15 Cincinnati 10-3 32 17 16 Davidson 10-2 30 25 17 San Diego State 8-3 29 T-15 18 Utah State 9-4 28 T-15 19 St. Bonaventure 8-3 19 11 20 Chattanooga 10-3 15 14 T-21 St. Louis 8-4 14 18 T-21 VCU 7-4 14 24 23 Monmouth 10-3 13 T-19 24 Wyoming 11-2 11 NR T-25 James Madison 9-2 9 NR T-25 Buffalo 6-4 9 NR

Also receiving votes:

Grand Canyon 8; Louisiana Tech 8; Western Kentucky 7; Boise State 6; Drake 5; UC Irvine 5; Stephen F Austin 2; Rhode Island 1; North Texas 1; Missouri State 1

Dropped from ranking:

Weber State, Oakland