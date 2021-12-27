 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Other Top 25: Davidson, Memphis see big jumps

Memphis jumped into the top 10 and was elevated by 11 spots. Davidson increased its ranking by nine to become No. 16.

By Ian Sacks
NCAA Basketball: Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament-Davidson vs VCU
Davidson jumped up to No. 16 in the Other Top 25 after its one-point win over Alabama behind Luka Brajkovic’s 22 points.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis jumped up 11 spots to join the top-10 in this week’s Other Top 25, while Davidson increased its ranking by nine.

The Wildcats are now ranked No. 16. They defeated Alabama, who was ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25, by one point 79-78 on Tuesday. It was their first win over a top-10 team since their run to the 2008 Elite Eight with Steph Curry.

Davidson (10-2) led by 10 with two minutes left before the Tide scored the last nine points of the contest. Luka Brajkovic poured in 22 points, and Michael Jones netted 21 points.

The Wildcats hit 12 of their 24 3-point attempts. They rank third in the nation in 3-point shooting at 42.4%. They have won eight straight, which is their longest streak in seven years.

Memphis is the only new member in the top-10. The Tigers are 6-4 on the season and defeated Alabama 92-78 at home on Dec. 14 in their most recent game. The Tigers have been on COVID pause since then.

The top eight in the ranking remained unchanged. Wyoming, James Madison and Buffalo joined the ranking. Weber State and Oakland were dropped from the ranking.

The Other Top 25: Dec. 27, 2021

Rank Team Record Points Previous
1 Gonzaga (3) 10-2 75 1
2 Colorado State 10-0 72 2
3 Loyola Chicago 9-2 64 3
4 San Francisco 12-1 63 4
5 BYU 11-3 58 5
6 Iona 10-2 53 6
7 Belmont 10-3 51 7
8 Ohio 9-2 48 T-8
9 Houston 11-2 46 10
10 Memphis 6-4 37 T-21
11 New Mexico State 11-2 36 12
T-12 Murray State 10-2 35 12
T-12 St. Mary's 11-3 35 T-8
T-12 UAB 10-3 35 T-21
15 Cincinnati 10-3 32 17
16 Davidson 10-2 30 25
17 San Diego State 8-3 29 T-15
18 Utah State 9-4 28 T-15
19 St. Bonaventure 8-3 19 11
20 Chattanooga 10-3 15 14
T-21 St. Louis 8-4 14 18
T-21 VCU 7-4 14 24
23 Monmouth 10-3 13 T-19
24 Wyoming 11-2 11 NR
T-25 James Madison 9-2 9 NR
T-25 Buffalo 6-4 9 NR

Also receiving votes:

Grand Canyon 8; Louisiana Tech 8; Western Kentucky 7; Boise State 6; Drake 5; UC Irvine 5; Stephen F Austin 2; Rhode Island 1; North Texas 1; Missouri State 1

Dropped from ranking:

Weber State, Oakland

