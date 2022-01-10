The Other Top 25: Davidson, San Diego State jump into top-10

Two teams were elevated into the top-10 in this week’s Other Top 25. Davidson jumped up 11 spots to No. 6 from No. 17. San Diego State moved into a tie for No. 7 with Belmont from No. 13.

Davidson is 12-2 on the season and has won 11 straight games. The Wildcats are tied for the first in the Atlantic 10 at 2-0 with VCU. They won at Saint Joseph’s 88-73 and at home against Rhode Island 72-68 to open conference play.

San Diego State is 10-3 this year and sits atop the Mountain West standings at 2-0. The Aztecs handed Colorado State its first loss of the season with a 79-49 victory Saturday. It was a four-point game at halftime, and then they blew it open in the second half and outscored the Rams 43-17.

Louisiana Tech and Utah State were the two teams to join the Other Top 25 this week.

The Other Top 25: Jan. 10, 2022 Rank Team (Frist Place Votes) Record Points Previous Rank Team (Frist Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (3) 12-2 75 1 2 Loyola Chicago 11-2 69 T-4 3 Colorado State 11-1 62 2 4 BYU 14-3 61 6 5 San Francisco 14-2 60 T-4 6 Davidson 12-2 54 17 T-7 San Diego State 10-3 50 13 T-7 Belmont 12-3 50 8 9 Houston 14-2 48 3 10 Ohio 12-2 44 9 11 Iona 11-3 43 7 12 Memphis 9-5 38 12 T-13 New Mexico State 13-2 34 10 T-13 Saint Mary's 12-4 34 14 15 Murray State 12-2 32 11 16 Saint Louis 10-4 29 T-18 17 UAB 13-4 27 T-18 18 St. Bonaventure 8-3 21 25 19 Cincinnati 11-5 19 15 T-20 VCU 9-4 17 T-21 T-20 Chattanooga 13-3 17 16 T-22 Louisiana Tech 13-3 15 NR T-22 Monmouth 10-3 15 20 24 Utah State 10-5 14 NR 25 Grand Canyon 12-2 13 T-21

Also receiving votes:

UC Irvine 9; Boise State 8; James Madison 7; Wyoming 6; Buffalo 3; Abilene Christian 1

Dropped from rankings:

James Madison, Wyoming