The Other Top 25: Davidson, San Diego State jump into top-10

Davidson jumped 11 spots after picking up wins over Saint Joseph’s and Rhode Island. The Wildcats have won 11 straight. San Diego State joined the top-10 after handing Colorado State its first loss.

By Ian Sacks
NCAA Basketball: Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament-Davidson vs VCU
Grant Huffman and the Davidson Wildcats have won 11 straight games. They most recently defeated Rhode Island to move to 2-0 in the Atlantic 10.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Two teams were elevated into the top-10 in this week’s Other Top 25. Davidson jumped up 11 spots to No. 6 from No. 17. San Diego State moved into a tie for No. 7 with Belmont from No. 13.

Davidson is 12-2 on the season and has won 11 straight games. The Wildcats are tied for the first in the Atlantic 10 at 2-0 with VCU. They won at Saint Joseph’s 88-73 and at home against Rhode Island 72-68 to open conference play.

San Diego State is 10-3 this year and sits atop the Mountain West standings at 2-0. The Aztecs handed Colorado State its first loss of the season with a 79-49 victory Saturday. It was a four-point game at halftime, and then they blew it open in the second half and outscored the Rams 43-17.

Louisiana Tech and Utah State were the two teams to join the Other Top 25 this week.

The Other Top 25: Jan. 10, 2022

Rank Team (Frist Place Votes) Record Points Previous
1 Gonzaga (3) 12-2 75 1
2 Loyola Chicago 11-2 69 T-4
3 Colorado State 11-1 62 2
4 BYU 14-3 61 6
5 San Francisco 14-2 60 T-4
6 Davidson 12-2 54 17
T-7 San Diego State 10-3 50 13
T-7 Belmont 12-3 50 8
9 Houston 14-2 48 3
10 Ohio 12-2 44 9
11 Iona 11-3 43 7
12 Memphis 9-5 38 12
T-13 New Mexico State 13-2 34 10
T-13 Saint Mary's 12-4 34 14
15 Murray State 12-2 32 11
16 Saint Louis 10-4 29 T-18
17 UAB 13-4 27 T-18
18 St. Bonaventure 8-3 21 25
19 Cincinnati 11-5 19 15
T-20 VCU 9-4 17 T-21
T-20 Chattanooga 13-3 17 16
T-22 Louisiana Tech 13-3 15 NR
T-22 Monmouth 10-3 15 20
24 Utah State 10-5 14 NR
25 Grand Canyon 12-2 13 T-21

Also receiving votes:

UC Irvine 9; Boise State 8; James Madison 7; Wyoming 6; Buffalo 3; Abilene Christian 1

Dropped from rankings:

James Madison, Wyoming

