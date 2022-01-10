The Other Top 25: Davidson, San Diego State jump into top-10

Two teams were elevated into the top-10 in this week’s Other Top 25. Davidson jumped up 11 spots to No. 6 from No. 17. San Diego State moved into a tie for No. 7 with Belmont from No. 13.
Davidson is 12-2 on the season and has won 11 straight games. The Wildcats are tied for the first in the Atlantic 10 at 2-0 with VCU. They won at Saint Joseph’s 88-73 and at home against Rhode Island 72-68 to open conference play.
San Diego State is 10-3 this year and sits atop the Mountain West standings at 2-0. The Aztecs handed Colorado State its first loss of the season with a 79-49 victory Saturday. It was a four-point game at halftime, and then they blew it open in the second half and outscored the Rams 43-17.
Louisiana Tech and Utah State were the two teams to join the Other Top 25 this week.
The Other Top 25: Jan. 10, 2022
|Rank
|Team (Frist Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|Rank
|Team (Frist Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Gonzaga (3)
|12-2
|75
|1
|2
|Loyola Chicago
|11-2
|69
|T-4
|3
|Colorado State
|11-1
|62
|2
|4
|BYU
|14-3
|61
|6
|5
|San Francisco
|14-2
|60
|T-4
|6
|Davidson
|12-2
|54
|17
|T-7
|San Diego State
|10-3
|50
|13
|T-7
|Belmont
|12-3
|50
|8
|9
|Houston
|14-2
|48
|3
|10
|Ohio
|12-2
|44
|9
|11
|Iona
|11-3
|43
|7
|12
|Memphis
|9-5
|38
|12
|T-13
|New Mexico State
|13-2
|34
|10
|T-13
|Saint Mary's
|12-4
|34
|14
|15
|Murray State
|12-2
|32
|11
|16
|Saint Louis
|10-4
|29
|T-18
|17
|UAB
|13-4
|27
|T-18
|18
|St. Bonaventure
|8-3
|21
|25
|19
|Cincinnati
|11-5
|19
|15
|T-20
|VCU
|9-4
|17
|T-21
|T-20
|Chattanooga
|13-3
|17
|16
|T-22
|Louisiana Tech
|13-3
|15
|NR
|T-22
|Monmouth
|10-3
|15
|20
|24
|Utah State
|10-5
|14
|NR
|25
|Grand Canyon
|12-2
|13
|T-21
Also receiving votes:
UC Irvine 9; Boise State 8; James Madison 7; Wyoming 6; Buffalo 3; Abilene Christian 1
Dropped from rankings:
James Madison, Wyoming
