The Other Top 25: Both Gaels slide into top 10

It’s a good week to be a fan of the Gaels. Either Gaels. Both of the teams who are the Gaels entered the Top-10 of this week’s Other Top 25 and tied for ninth with 47 points.

Iona is 14-3 on the season and sits alone atop the MAAC standings at 6-0. The New York Gaels picked up three conference wins this week with victories at Fairfield and at home over their arch-rival Manhattan and Niagara. Rick Pitino’s squad is a one-point loss at Saint Louis away from riding a nine-game winning streak into its showdown against Monmouth Tuesday night.

Saint Mary’s has compiled a 13-4 record so far and is 1-1 in the tough West Coast Conference. The California Gaels fell at BYU to open conference play and bounced back with a win at Pepperdine in their only two games of 2022. They have seen three of their first five scheduled conference games get shifted.

Three new teams joined the Other Top 25 this week. Boise State debuted in a tie for 16th with Saint Louis. Wyoming returned in a tie for 20th with Louisiana Tech. Rhode Island made the list in a tie for 23rd with conference foe St. Bonaventure.

The Broncos stand atop the Mountain West standings at 3-0 and are 12-4 on the year. The Cowboys are 1-0 in the Mountain West and stand at 12-2 overall. The Rams are 2-1 in the Atlantic 10 and have compiled an 11-4 overall record.

The Other Top 25: Jan. 17, 2022 Rank Team (Frist Place Votes) Record Points Previous Rank Team (Frist Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (3) 14-2 75 1 2 Houston 15-2 70 9 3 Loyola Chicago 13-2 68 3 4 Davidson 14-2 60 6 T-5 Colorado State 13-1 57 3 T-5 BYU 15-4 57 4 T-7 San Francisco 15-3 56 5 T-7 San Diego State 10-3 56 T-7 T-9 Iona 14-3 47 11 T-9 Saint Mary's 13-4 47 T-13 11 Ohio 13-2 46 10 12 Belmont 13-4 44 T-7 13 New Mexico State 15-2 38 T-13 14 Murray State 14-2 37 15 15 UAB 15-4 26 17 T-16 Saint Louis 11-5 22 16 T-16 Boise State 12-4 22 NR 18 Grand Canyon 14-2 20 25 19 VCU 10-5 17 T-20 T-20 Wyoming 12-2 16 NR T-20 Louisiana Tech 15-3 16 T-22 22 Memphis 9-7 15 12 T-23 Rhode Island 11-4 11 NR T-23 St. Bonaventure 10-3 11 18 25 Cincinnati 13-5 8 19

Also receiving votes:

Oakland 7; UC Irvine 7; James Madison 5; Chattanooga 5; South Dakota State 5; Drake 2; Toledo 1; Dayton 1

Dropped from rankings:

Chattanooga; Monmouth; Utah State