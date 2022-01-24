The Other Top 25: Boise State climbs into top 10

In just their second week in the Other Top 25, the Boise State Broncos have jumped into the top 10. They are tied for 10th with San Diego State and Iona.

The Broncos are 15-4 on the season and are in first place in the Mountain West with a perfect 6-0 mark.

Winners of 12 straight, Boise State won at San Diego State 42-37 on Saturday. This snapped the Aztecs’ 16-game home winning streak. The Broncos have played five games, including four on the road, in the last 11 days.

Their win streak is the third longest active in the country – behind Davidson and Auburn.

Murray State also jumped into the top 10. The Racers moved up five spots to No. 9. They have won seven straight games.

The Other Top 25: Jan. 24, 2022 Rank Team (Frist Place Votes) Record Points Previous Rank Team (Frist Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (3) 15-2 75 1 2 Houston 17-2 72 2 T-3 BYU 17-4 65 T-5 T-3 Davidson 16-2 65 4 5 Colorado State 15-1 61 T-5 6 Loyola Chicago 14-3 60 3 7 Saint Mary's 15-4 53 T-9 8 San Francisco 16-4 52 T-7 9 Murray State 17-2 47 14 T-10 San Diego State 10-4 45 T-7 T-10 Iona 16-3 45 T-9 T-10 Boise State 15-4 45 T-16 13 UAB 16-4 43 15 14 Ohio 14-3 37 11 15 Louisiana Tech 15-4 28 T-20 16 Wyoming 15-2 24 T-20 17 New Mexico State 16-3 21 13 T-18 Belmont 14-5 19 12 T-18 Saint Louis 12-6 19 T-16 20 VCU 11-6 14 19 21 Chattanooga 16-4 13 NR T-22 Missouri State 15-6 10 NR T-22 Oakland 14-5 10 NR T-24 Grand Canyon 14-4 8 18 T-24 Cincinnati 14-5 8 25 T-24 St. Bonaventure 11-4 8 T-23

Also receiving votes:

South Dakota State 7; UNC Wilmington 5; Dayton 4; UCF 4; Vermont 3; North Texas 2; Furman 2; Santa Clara 1

Dropped from ranking:

Memphis; Rhode Island