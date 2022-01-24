The Other Top 25: Boise State climbs into top 10

In just their second week in the Other Top 25, the Boise State Broncos have jumped into the top 10. They are tied for 10th with San Diego State and Iona.
The Broncos are 15-4 on the season and are in first place in the Mountain West with a perfect 6-0 mark.
Winners of 12 straight, Boise State won at San Diego State 42-37 on Saturday. This snapped the Aztecs’ 16-game home winning streak. The Broncos have played five games, including four on the road, in the last 11 days.
Their win streak is the third longest active in the country – behind Davidson and Auburn.
Murray State also jumped into the top 10. The Racers moved up five spots to No. 9. They have won seven straight games.
The Other Top 25: Jan. 24, 2022
|Rank
|Team (Frist Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|Rank
|Team (Frist Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Gonzaga (3)
|15-2
|75
|1
|2
|Houston
|17-2
|72
|2
|T-3
|BYU
|17-4
|65
|T-5
|T-3
|Davidson
|16-2
|65
|4
|5
|Colorado State
|15-1
|61
|T-5
|6
|Loyola Chicago
|14-3
|60
|3
|7
|Saint Mary's
|15-4
|53
|T-9
|8
|San Francisco
|16-4
|52
|T-7
|9
|Murray State
|17-2
|47
|14
|T-10
|San Diego State
|10-4
|45
|T-7
|T-10
|Iona
|16-3
|45
|T-9
|T-10
|Boise State
|15-4
|45
|T-16
|13
|UAB
|16-4
|43
|15
|14
|Ohio
|14-3
|37
|11
|15
|Louisiana Tech
|15-4
|28
|T-20
|16
|Wyoming
|15-2
|24
|T-20
|17
|New Mexico State
|16-3
|21
|13
|T-18
|Belmont
|14-5
|19
|12
|T-18
|Saint Louis
|12-6
|19
|T-16
|20
|VCU
|11-6
|14
|19
|21
|Chattanooga
|16-4
|13
|NR
|T-22
|Missouri State
|15-6
|10
|NR
|T-22
|Oakland
|14-5
|10
|NR
|T-24
|Grand Canyon
|14-4
|8
|18
|T-24
|Cincinnati
|14-5
|8
|25
|T-24
|St. Bonaventure
|11-4
|8
|T-23
Also receiving votes:
South Dakota State 7; UNC Wilmington 5; Dayton 4; UCF 4; Vermont 3; North Texas 2; Furman 2; Santa Clara 1
Dropped from ranking:
Memphis; Rhode Island
