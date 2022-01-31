The Other Top 25: Vermont makes season debut in ranking

Vermont has won nine straight games and makes its way into the Other Top 25 ranking for the first time this year. The Catamounts, who have not lost since Dec. 7, came in tied for 15th in the ranking.
They are a prefect 7-0 in America East play and won at Stony Brook 80-67 on Wednesday to create a two-game lead in the conference standings. Vermont also defeated Maine at home this week.
South Dakota State made its return to the ranking and was No. 9. The Jackrabbits are 19-4 overall and are undefeated at 10-0 in the Summit League. Their most recent loss came in the non-conference finale against Missouri State on Dec. 15.
There were two other newcomers in the ranking: Toledo (T-23rd) and UNC Wilmington (25th).
The Other Top 25: Jan. 31, 2022
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Gonzaga (3)
|17-2
|75
|1
|2
|Houston
|18-2
|72
|2
|3
|Davidson
|17-3
|66
|T-3
|4
|Saint Mary's
|17-4
|57
|7
|5
|Colorado State
|16-2
|55
|5
|T-6
|Boise State
|17-4
|54
|T-10
|T-6
|Iona
|18-3
|54
|T-10
|8
|Murray State
|20-2
|52
|9
|9
|South Dakota State
|19-4
|50
|NR
|10
|Loyola Chicago
|16-4
|38
|6
|11
|San Francisco
|17-5
|33
|8
|12
|Ohio
|16-3
|32
|14
|13
|Wyoming
|16-3
|29
|16
|14
|UAB
|17-5
|28
|13
|T-15
|Belmont
|17-5
|27
|T-18
|T-15
|Vermont
|15-4
|27
|NR
|17
|Chattanooga
|18-4
|26
|21
|18
|BYU
|17-6
|23
|T-3
|19
|New Mexico State
|17-3
|20
|17
|20
|Louisiana Tech
|16-5
|19
|15
|T-21
|Missouri State
|16-7
|13
|T-22
|T-21
|VCU
|13-6
|13
|20
|T-23
|San Diego State
|5-Nov
|12
|T-10
|T-23
|Toledo
|17-4
|12
|NR
|25
|UNC Wilmington
|14-5
|11
|NR
Also receiving votes:
Saint Louis 10; Oakland 9; North Texas 8; Seattle 7; Morehead State 7; Furman 6; Grand Canyon 6; St. Bonaventure 5; Wagner 5; SMU 4; Dayton 4; Drake 3; Santa Clara 3
Dropped from ranking:
Saint Louis; Oakland; Grand Canyon; Cincinnati; St. Bonaventure
Loading comments...