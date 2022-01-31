The Other Top 25: Vermont makes season debut in ranking

Vermont has won nine straight games and makes its way into the Other Top 25 ranking for the first time this year. The Catamounts, who have not lost since Dec. 7, came in tied for 15th in the ranking.

They are a prefect 7-0 in America East play and won at Stony Brook 80-67 on Wednesday to create a two-game lead in the conference standings. Vermont also defeated Maine at home this week.

South Dakota State made its return to the ranking and was No. 9. The Jackrabbits are 19-4 overall and are undefeated at 10-0 in the Summit League. Their most recent loss came in the non-conference finale against Missouri State on Dec. 15.

There were two other newcomers in the ranking: Toledo (T-23rd) and UNC Wilmington (25th).

The Other Top 25: Jan. 31, 2022 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (3) 17-2 75 1 2 Houston 18-2 72 2 3 Davidson 17-3 66 T-3 4 Saint Mary's 17-4 57 7 5 Colorado State 16-2 55 5 T-6 Boise State 17-4 54 T-10 T-6 Iona 18-3 54 T-10 8 Murray State 20-2 52 9 9 South Dakota State 19-4 50 NR 10 Loyola Chicago 16-4 38 6 11 San Francisco 17-5 33 8 12 Ohio 16-3 32 14 13 Wyoming 16-3 29 16 14 UAB 17-5 28 13 T-15 Belmont 17-5 27 T-18 T-15 Vermont 15-4 27 NR 17 Chattanooga 18-4 26 21 18 BYU 17-6 23 T-3 19 New Mexico State 17-3 20 17 20 Louisiana Tech 16-5 19 15 T-21 Missouri State 16-7 13 T-22 T-21 VCU 13-6 13 20 T-23 San Diego State 5-Nov 12 T-10 T-23 Toledo 17-4 12 NR 25 UNC Wilmington 14-5 11 NR

Also receiving votes:

Saint Louis 10; Oakland 9; North Texas 8; Seattle 7; Morehead State 7; Furman 6; Grand Canyon 6; St. Bonaventure 5; Wagner 5; SMU 4; Dayton 4; Drake 3; Santa Clara 3

Dropped from ranking:

Saint Louis; Oakland; Grand Canyon; Cincinnati; St. Bonaventure