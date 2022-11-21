The Other Top 25: Charleston jumps straight into top 10

Powered by some home cooking, the College of Charleston Cougars leaped all the way into the top 10 in the Other Top 25 thanks to their victory in Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. They defeated Davidson, Colorado State and Virginia Tech to claim the title and move their record to 5-1.
In the title game Sunday against the Hokies, Charleston won 77-75 on Pat Robinson III’s basket with three seconds left. He finished with 14 points. The grad student scores 11 points per contest, one of four Cougars to average double figures.
CofC’s bench powered its 74-64 win over Colorado State Friday. The host’s reserves poured in 39 points. Jaylon Scott netted 12 points, followed by a trio with 11.
In the opener of the tournament, the Cougars routed Davidson 89-66. Ryan Larson and Dalton Bolon posted career-highs with 21 points each.
The other new teams to the ranking were No. 18 San Francisco, No. 21 UC Irvine, No. 22 UNLV, No. 23 Florida Atlantic, No. 24 Southern Illinois and No. 25 Utah State.
The Dons improved to 4-0 with a victory at Fresno State this week. The Anteaters went 1-1 this week with a win over Loyola Marymount and a loss at Pepperdine. The Runnin’ Rebels knocked off Dayton and High Point to remain unbeaten on the year.
The Owls prevailed against Florida, Bryant and Detroit in their three games this week. The Salukis defeated Tennessee State in the SoCal Challenge. UNLV and Southern Illinois are set to square off today. The Aggies topped Santa Clara and San Diego over the last seven days.
The Other Top 25: Nov. 21, 2022
|Rank
|Team (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Record
|Previous
|Rank
|Team (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Houston (3)
|75
|5-0
|1
|2
|Gonzaga
|72
|3-1
|2
|3
|San Diego State
|69
|3-0
|3
|4
|Saint Mary's
|64
|5-0
|5
|5
|Saint Louis
|63
|4-1
|6
|6
|Dayton
|60
|3-1
|4
|7
|Drake
|51
|4-0
|T-17
|8
|Toledo
|50
|3-0
|8
|9
|Memphis
|48
|2-1
|7
|10
|Charleston
|34
|5-1
|NR
|11
|Towson
|30
|4-0
|T-19
|12
|UAB
|28
|2-1
|9
|13
|BYU
|27
|3-1
|16
|14
|North Texas
|25
|2-1
|13
|15
|Wyoming
|24
|3-2
|10
|16
|VCU
|23
|3-2
|15
|17
|Tulane
|21
|3-0
|14
|18
|San Francisco
|20
|4-0
|NR
|19
|Davidson
|19
|5-1
|T-19
|20
|Furman
|17
|3-2
|T-11
|T-21
|UC Irvine
|16
|3-1
|NR
|T-21
|UNLV
|16
|4-0
|NR
|T-23
|Florida Atlantic
|15
|4-1
|NR
|T-23
|Southern Illinois
|15
|3-1
|NR
|25
|Utah State
|14
|4-0
|NR
Others Receiving Votes:
Boise State 13; South Dakota State 11; New Mexico 10; Loyola Chicago 8; UC Santa Barbara 8; UMass 7; Loyola Marymount 6; Colorado State 4; Nevada 3; Pepperdine 3; Western Kentucky 3; Wichita State 2; Murray State 1
Dropped from Ranking:
Boise State; Loyola Chicago; UC Santa Barbara; Bryant; UCF; Colorado State; Liberty; Cincinnati
