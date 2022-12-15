Mid-Major Madness Player of the Week (Dec. 5-11): Zach Chappell

For the week of December 5-11, Mid-Major Madness has selected Sacramento State guard Zach Chappell as the Mid-Major Player of the Week with the senior managing back-to-back game-winning performances to help the Hornets reach 5-5.

The 2022-23 campaign marks Chappell’s third and final season at Sacramento State after he transferred from San Jose State. The Sacramento native is averaging a career-high of 15.7 point per game and an additional 3.1 rebounds per contest, 1.9 assists a night and 1.2 steals per game.

Following four consecutive losses for the Hornets, Chappell carried his teammates back to winning ways beginning with an 87-85 overtime win against Denver on Dec. 7. Here, Chappell would produce a team-leading 25 points and a pair of assists, but it would take a game-winning layup just before the buzzer to secure victory.

Chappell's game winner! Hornets beat Denver in overtime, 87-85. #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/g4pzhvyZSw — Sacramento State Men's Basketball (@SacHornetsMBB) December 8, 2022

Furthermore, Chappell shot 62% from the field, 75% from 3-point range, and went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line for the Hornets to earn a fourth win on the season.

Just days later on Dec. 10, Chappell would build on Sacramento State’s momentum with another season-high of 25 points and five rebounds while shooting 60% from the floor and once again going perfect from the line.

However, it would take yet another buzzer-beater for Chappell to pick up the 76-74 win over Long Beach State as he carved up the Beach defense for his second last-chance layup of the week.

This Big Sky season has been off to an interesting start with the conference leaders in Montana State sitting 6-5 and just one win above four programs that are all tied for second at 5-5.

Despite Sacramento State being selected sixth in the Big Sky’s Preseason Poll, behind Chappell’s impressive offensive production, keep an eye on the Hornets with conference play fast approaching.

Honorable Mentions:

RayJ Dennis (Toledo) - Opening the week with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists against Northern Iowa. Dennis closed the week out just shy of a double-double over Canisius with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Rockets picked up back-to-back wins.

Nelly Junior Joseph (Iona) - Helping the Gaels to keep rolling with two massive victories, Joseph managed 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks against Saint Louis before a double-double of 24 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over St. Bonaventure at Barclays Center.