The Other Top 25: Murray State makes biggest move in top 10

In a week in which the top 10 teams in the Other Top 25 remained the same just shuffled a bit, Murray State made the biggest move by jumping up four spots to No. 3.

The Racers have won 14 straight games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the country with Gonzaga, South Dakota State and Vermont. They have won 21 of their last 22 games with the lone loss coming at Auburn 71-58 on Dec. 22. They are a perfect 14-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 24-2 overall.

Murray State has the best scoring defense in the OVC at 62.5 points per game and ranks second offensively at 80.0 points. KJ Williams and Tevin Brown rank second and third in the conference in scoring at 17.4 and 16.6, respectively.

The biggest move of any team in the ranking was Vermont, who jumped eight spots to No. 14. The Catamounts have won 14 straight and are undefeated in America East play at 12-0 and 20-4 overall. They lead the conference in scoring (74.4 points per game) and scoring defense (62.3). Ryan Davis is atop the America East leaderboard at 17.4 points per game.

Chattanooga and North Texas were the two new teams in the Other Top 25 and tied for 16th. The Mocs are 22-5, have won four straight and sit atop the Southern Conference standings. The Mean Green have won 10 consecutive games and have the best record in Conference USA at 11-1 and 18-4 overall.

The Other Top 25: Feb. 14, 2022 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (3) 21-2 75 1 2 Houston 20-4 71 2 3 Murray State 24-2 68 7 T-4 Loyola Chicago 19-5 58 5 T-4 Saint Mary's 20-6 58 4 6 Wyoming 21-3 57 8 7 Davidson 20-4 53 3 8 Boise State 19-6 52 6 9 Colorado State 20-3 50 10 10 San Francisco 21-6 42 9 11 South Dakota State 23-4 39 15 12 Ohio 21-4 36 11 13 Iona 20-5 30 12 14 Vermont 20-4 27 22 15 New Mexico State 20-4 23 14 T-16 Chattanooga 22-5 21 NR T-16 North Texas 18-4 21 NR T-18 Louisiana Tech 18-6 20 24 T-18 UAB 19-6 20 19 20 Toledo 20-5 19 16 21 Belmont 22-5 18 21 22 BYU 19-8 16 13 23 Saint Louis 17-7 15 20 24 San Diego State 15-6 13 17 25 Dayton 17-8 12 18

Also receiving votes:

UNC Wilmington 9; SMU 9; Wagner 8; Richmond 7; Santa Clara 6; VCU 4; Montana State 4; Memphis 3; St. Bonaventure 3; Bryant 1; Liberty 1

Drop from ranking:

UNC Wilmington; Wagner