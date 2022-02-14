The Other Top 25: Murray State makes biggest move in top 10

In a week in which the top 10 teams in the Other Top 25 remained the same just shuffled a bit, Murray State made the biggest move by jumping up four spots to No. 3.
The Racers have won 14 straight games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the country with Gonzaga, South Dakota State and Vermont. They have won 21 of their last 22 games with the lone loss coming at Auburn 71-58 on Dec. 22. They are a perfect 14-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 24-2 overall.
Murray State has the best scoring defense in the OVC at 62.5 points per game and ranks second offensively at 80.0 points. KJ Williams and Tevin Brown rank second and third in the conference in scoring at 17.4 and 16.6, respectively.
The biggest move of any team in the ranking was Vermont, who jumped eight spots to No. 14. The Catamounts have won 14 straight and are undefeated in America East play at 12-0 and 20-4 overall. They lead the conference in scoring (74.4 points per game) and scoring defense (62.3). Ryan Davis is atop the America East leaderboard at 17.4 points per game.
Chattanooga and North Texas were the two new teams in the Other Top 25 and tied for 16th. The Mocs are 22-5, have won four straight and sit atop the Southern Conference standings. The Mean Green have won 10 consecutive games and have the best record in Conference USA at 11-1 and 18-4 overall.
The Other Top 25: Feb. 14, 2022
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Gonzaga (3)
|21-2
|75
|1
|2
|Houston
|20-4
|71
|2
|3
|Murray State
|24-2
|68
|7
|T-4
|Loyola Chicago
|19-5
|58
|5
|T-4
|Saint Mary's
|20-6
|58
|4
|6
|Wyoming
|21-3
|57
|8
|7
|Davidson
|20-4
|53
|3
|8
|Boise State
|19-6
|52
|6
|9
|Colorado State
|20-3
|50
|10
|10
|San Francisco
|21-6
|42
|9
|11
|South Dakota State
|23-4
|39
|15
|12
|Ohio
|21-4
|36
|11
|13
|Iona
|20-5
|30
|12
|14
|Vermont
|20-4
|27
|22
|15
|New Mexico State
|20-4
|23
|14
|T-16
|Chattanooga
|22-5
|21
|NR
|T-16
|North Texas
|18-4
|21
|NR
|T-18
|Louisiana Tech
|18-6
|20
|24
|T-18
|UAB
|19-6
|20
|19
|20
|Toledo
|20-5
|19
|16
|21
|Belmont
|22-5
|18
|21
|22
|BYU
|19-8
|16
|13
|23
|Saint Louis
|17-7
|15
|20
|24
|San Diego State
|15-6
|13
|17
|25
|Dayton
|17-8
|12
|18
Also receiving votes:
UNC Wilmington 9; SMU 9; Wagner 8; Richmond 7; Santa Clara 6; VCU 4; Montana State 4; Memphis 3; St. Bonaventure 3; Bryant 1; Liberty 1
Drop from ranking:
UNC Wilmington; Wagner
Loading comments...