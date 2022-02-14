Top 10 Sexiest Mid-Major Basketball Coaches of 2021-2022

It’s that time of year again, folks! Sexy coaches time!

This year we had a very clear winner as the 2021-22 Sexiest Mid-Major Basketball Coach! You guys voted, our staff voted, and we came away with a run away lead. The rest of the list, however, is up for debate. we’ve never had results like this before.

10. John Gallagher (Hartford Hawks)

This guy deserves a lot more credit than the university is giving him. He built a program to the point of winning its first America East Conference Championship last year, making their first NCAA tournament appearance, and honestly, having the best season they’ve ever had.

But the school decided to announce a downgrade Division III. So much for that being the start of something good.t

I commend the team for sticking together for one final season before they’re ousted from the conference. However, this year hasn’t gone as well as they’d like. Plagued with injury, they’re 6-16 and 4-6 in the conference.

9. Will Ryan (Green Bay Phoenix)

In his second year as head coach, Ryan is trying his hardest to get the Green Bay Phoenix to .500 in the Horizon league. This is his first head coach position in Division I, and it’s not going to be without some bumps along the way.

With his Phoenix 3-13 in conference play and 4-21 overall, there’s room for growth within the program and hopefully more wins in their future.

8. Dusty May (Florida Atlantic University Owls)

With two conference quarterfinal appearances and one CIT tournament appearance, May is relatively new to FAU and is coaching his Owls near the top of the standings. With an 8-5 conference record, and 15-10 overall, they’re half a game out of first in the Conference USA East standings.

His Owls had a four-game win streak before falling to Western Kentucky on Feb. 10. Their next game has them slated against North Texas, which will be a game to watch, as North Texas is at the top of the West standings. You can catch that one Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

7. Cliff Ellis (Coastal Carolina Chanticleers)

Are wins more your style when it comes to sexy coaches? Well, this guy has you covered. His 798 NCAA Division I wins is 10th among all NCAA Division I coaches.

Talk about one long and successful career!

However, his Chanticleers currently sit in the middle of the Sun Belt standings, but they’re in good company. The standings are pretty competitive, so it’s possible with a few wins for them to jump up.

6. Levell Sanders (Binghamton Bearcats)

In his first appearance on the sexiest coaches list, Sanders is doing wonders with the Bearcat program.

If you’re not familiar with Binghamton, that’s probably because they’ve had some somber years at the bottom of the America East standings. However, this year they’ve exploded, hitting fourth in the standings. With their student fan base on point, they’re going to be troublesome to beat on their home court this season.

5. Bill Coen (Northeastern Huskies)

Can you say, “all-time winningest coach in Northeastern history”? Coen is an outstanding coach, if you want accolades, this guy has them.

He broke the all-time conference record with 18 tournament wins

Has 172 regular season and postseason wins are second most in conference history

Reached the Colonial Athletic Association quarterfinals in each of his 15 seasons

However, you win some, you lose some. And Northeastern is losing more than just “some” this season. It currently sits last in the CAA with only one conference win.

4. Bob McKillop (Davidson Wildcats)

In contrast of some of the newer coaches on this list, McKillop has been with Davidson for 32 years!

His philosophy of “the next step should be up” has really taken off this year as they currently sit atop the Atlantic 10 standings at 10-2 and 20-4 overall.

The next step for these Wildcats is the NCAA tournament, and with only a few more games until conference tournament time, they just might make it there again. If they somehow falter in the conference tournament, it’s possible they grab another at-large bid to the Big Dance.

3. John Becker (Vermont Catamounts)

Becker has once again coached his Catamounts to the top of the America East standings. Not only that, but their 14-game winning streak is tied for the longest active streak in the nation. They can make it 15 tonight against Hartford.

The Catamounts haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2019. Will this be the year they make it back to the Big Dance?

2. Billy Lange (St. Joseph’s Hawks)

Lange and his squad sit near the bottom of the Atlantic 10 at 4-8, but that’s not stopping them.

He is only in his third season with the Hawks and brings an impressive resume with 23 years of experience, including having served as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers.

St. Joe’s is looking to break a two-game losing streak against George Mason Wednesday night.

1. Greg Kampe (Oakland Grizzlies)

And this year’s Sexiest Mid-Major Basketball Coach is Oakland Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe. He received almost 35% of the vote.

And with good reason.

The Grizzlies are sitting in second place of the Horizon League standings, and depending on who you talk to, they may or may not receive an at-large bid this year.

Just a 1.5 games out of first, their final game this season will be against Cleveland State, who is atop the standings.