The Other Top 25: Six new teams join ranking

The Other Top 25 saw a half dozen new teams jump into the ranking. SMU came in at No. 20. VCU tied for 21. Richmond was tied for 23. In a three-way tie for 25, Wagner, Drake and Memphis rounded out the other new teams.

SMU sits at 19-6 overall and 10-3 in the American, just one game behind Houston. The Mustangs knocked off the Cougars in their first meeting of the season on Feb. 9. In its most recent game, SMU defeated Memphis 73-57 Sunday to remain perfect at home this season.

VCU is one of the hottest teams in the Atlantic-10 and has won their last five games. The Rams sit a game behind Davidson for first place. They are 11-3 in conference and 18-7 overall. Their win streak includes victories over Duquesne, Rhode Island, George Mason, Fordham and Richmond.

Richmond has won four of its last six games and seven of its last 10. Wagner sits in first place in the Northeast Conference at 15-1 and 19-3 overall. Drake is in the middle of the pack of the Missouri Valley Conference, and Memphis sits in tied for third in the American.

The top three in the ranking remained the same. The only team to jump into the top 10 was South Dakota State, who tied for eighth.

The Other Top 25: Feb. 21, 2022 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (3) 23-2 75 1 2 Houston 22-4 72 2 3 Murray State 26-2 65 3 4 Saint Mary's 22-6 63 T-4 T-5 Wyoming 22-4 62 6 T-5 Boise State 21-6 62 8 7 Davidson 22-4 53 7 T-8 South Dakota State 25-4 51 11 T-8 Colorado State 21-4 51 9 10 Loyola Chicago 20-6 47 T-4 11 San Francisco 21-7 37 10 T-12 Iona 22-5 33 13 T-12 New Mexico State 22-4 33 15 T-14 San Diego State 17-6 30 24 T-14 North Texas 20-4 30 T-16 T-16 Ohio 22-5 25 12 T-16 Belmont 24-5 25 21 18 Vermont 22-5 23 14 19 Toledo 21-6 22 20 20 SMU 19-6 13 NR T-21 VCU 18-7 12 NR T-21 BYU 19-9 12 22 T-23 Dayton 19-8 11 25 T-23 Richmond 17-10 11 NR T-25 Wagner 19-3 9 NR T-25 Drake 19-9 9 NR T-25 Memphis 15-9 9 NR

Also receiving votes:

UAB 8; Saint Louis 6; Louisiana Tech 5; Cleveland State 4; Chattanooga 3; Bryant 2; UNC Wilmington 1; Santa Clara 1

Dropped from ranking:

Saint Louis; Louisiana Tech; Chattanooga; UAB