The Other Top 25: Saint Mary’s moves up to No. 3

Saint Mary’s capped off one of the wildest days ever in college basketball on Saturday by defeating the top team in the nation, Gonzaga, 67-57. Each of the top six teams in the country all lost on the same day.

The Gaels scored the first eight points of the contest and led by 15 at halftime. Four players posted double figures, led by Tommy Kuhse with 14 points. With the win, Saint Mary’s completed a perfect 16-0 home slate. This game was the Zags’ first loss in the WCC all season.

Winners of their last four, the Gaels competed the regular season 24-6 overall and 12-3 in the conference. They secured the No. 2 seed at the WCC Tournament.

North Texas jumped into the top 10 at No. 9. The Mean Green has won 14 straight games and picked up victories over Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech this week. It has a two-game lead over Middle Tennessee State for the best record in Conference USA.

Chattanooga and UAB were the two new teams in the ranking. The Mocs came in at 22, and the Blazers were one spot behind.

The Other Top 25: Feb. 28, 2022 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (3) 24-3 75 1 2 Houston 24-4 71 2 3 Saint Mary's 24-6 70 4 4 Murray State 28-2 65 3 5 Boise State 23-6 59 T-5 6 Wyoming 23-5 56 T-5 7 Davidson 24-4 53 7 8 Colorado State 23-4 52 T-8 9 North Texas 22-4 47 T-14 10 South Dakota State 27-4 42 T-8 11 Iona 24-5 38 T-12 12 San Francisco 23-8 36 11 13 Belmont 25-6 29 T-16 14 VCU 20-7 28 T-21 15 Vermont 24-5 27 18 16 Loyola Chicago 22-7 26 10 17 San Diego State 18-7 25 T-14 T-18 Ohio 23-6 18 T-16 T-18 BYU 21-9 18 T-21 T-20 Toledo 23-6 17 19 T-20 Dayton 20-9 17 T-23 22 Chattanooga 24-7 14 NR 23 UAB 22-7 13 NR 24 Richmond 19-10 12 T-23 25 Memphis 17-9 11 T-25

Also receiving votes:

Bryant 10; Northern Iowa 8; SMU 7; New Mexico State 6; Santa Clara 6; Louisiana Tech 6; Saint Louis 4; Wagner 3; Drake 3; Princeton 2; Longwood 1

Dropped from ranking:

New Mexico State; SMU; Drake; Wagner