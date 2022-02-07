The Other Top 25: Loyola Chicago charges back into top 5

Loyola Chicago forged back into the top five in this week’s Other Top 25 ranking. The Ramblers bounced back from a loss at Drake eight days ago by defeating Illinois State and Missouri State.

With the win over Missouri State, Loyola avenged an earlier loss to the Bears. The Ramblers stand atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings with a 9-2 record, a half game ahead of Northern Iowa.

In non-conference, Loyola beat Arizona State, DePaul, Vanderbilt and San Francisco.

Wyoming joined the top 10 for the first time this season. The Cowboys are in second place in the Mountain West, a half game behind Boise State.

They have won four straight games, which include an overtime win over Colorado State and a victory over Boise State. The Cowboys split with the Broncos this season. Wyoming is a perfect 10-0 at home.

The Other Top 25: Feb. 7, 2022 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (2) 19-2 50 1 2 Houston 20-2 48 2 3 Davidson 19-3 45 3 4 Saint Mary's 19-4 43 4 5 Loyola Chicago 18-4 38 10 6 Boise State 18-5 37 T-6 7 Murray State 22-2 35 8 8 Wyoming 19-3 33 13 9 San Francisco 19-5 33 11 10 Colorado State 17-3 33 5 11 Ohio 19-3 31 12 12 Iona 19-4 26 T-6 13 BYU 17-8 24 18 14 New Mexico State 19-3 22 19 15 South Dakota State 21-4 21 9 16 Toledo 18-5 18 T-23 17 San Diego State 13-6 14 T-23 18 Dayton 15-8 12 NR 19 UAB 18-5 12 14 20 Saint Louis 16-6 11 NR 21 Belmont 19-5 11 T-15 22 Vermont 18-4 10 T-15 23 UNC Wilmington 16-6 9 25 24 Louisiana Tech 17-6 8 20 25 Wagner 16-2 7 NR

Also receiving votes:

VCU 5; Longwood 4; Grand Canyon 4; North Texas 2; Morehead State 1; Santa Clara 1

Drop from ranking:

VCU; Missouri State; Chattanooga