The Other Top 25: Loyola Chicago charges back into top 5

Loyola Chicago forged back into the top five in this week’s Other Top 25 ranking. The Ramblers bounced back from a loss at Drake eight days ago by defeating Illinois State and Missouri State.
With the win over Missouri State, Loyola avenged an earlier loss to the Bears. The Ramblers stand atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings with a 9-2 record, a half game ahead of Northern Iowa.
In non-conference, Loyola beat Arizona State, DePaul, Vanderbilt and San Francisco.
Wyoming joined the top 10 for the first time this season. The Cowboys are in second place in the Mountain West, a half game behind Boise State.
They have won four straight games, which include an overtime win over Colorado State and a victory over Boise State. The Cowboys split with the Broncos this season. Wyoming is a perfect 10-0 at home.
The Other Top 25: Feb. 7, 2022
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Gonzaga (2)
|19-2
|50
|1
|2
|Houston
|20-2
|48
|2
|3
|Davidson
|19-3
|45
|3
|4
|Saint Mary's
|19-4
|43
|4
|5
|Loyola Chicago
|18-4
|38
|10
|6
|Boise State
|18-5
|37
|T-6
|7
|Murray State
|22-2
|35
|8
|8
|Wyoming
|19-3
|33
|13
|9
|San Francisco
|19-5
|33
|11
|10
|Colorado State
|17-3
|33
|5
|11
|Ohio
|19-3
|31
|12
|12
|Iona
|19-4
|26
|T-6
|13
|BYU
|17-8
|24
|18
|14
|New Mexico State
|19-3
|22
|19
|15
|South Dakota State
|21-4
|21
|9
|16
|Toledo
|18-5
|18
|T-23
|17
|San Diego State
|13-6
|14
|T-23
|18
|Dayton
|15-8
|12
|NR
|19
|UAB
|18-5
|12
|14
|20
|Saint Louis
|16-6
|11
|NR
|21
|Belmont
|19-5
|11
|T-15
|22
|Vermont
|18-4
|10
|T-15
|23
|UNC Wilmington
|16-6
|9
|25
|24
|Louisiana Tech
|17-6
|8
|20
|25
|Wagner
|16-2
|7
|NR
Also receiving votes:
VCU 5; Longwood 4; Grand Canyon 4; North Texas 2; Morehead State 1; Santa Clara 1
Drop from ranking:
VCU; Missouri State; Chattanooga
