The Other Top 25: Richmond skyrockets with A-10 title run

In a season defined by comebacks for the Richmond Spiders, they reeled off four straight victories in as many days in Washington, D.C. to claim the program’s first Atlantic 10 title in 11 seasons.

The sixth-seeded Spiders needed a comeback in the championship game as well. They scored the final seven points of the title game to defeat top-seed Davidson 64-62 Sunday.

Richmond, who was just 10-8 in conference play, jumped from just receiving votes in the Other Top 25 to No. 13. It defeated Rhode Island, VCU, Dayton and Davidson in order. All four games were decided by single digits.

The Spiders drew a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They are set to face fifth-seeded Iowa in the opening round.

The other team to join the Other Top 25 was Belmont, who came in at No. 20. The Bruins fell in the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals to third-seeded Morehead State 53-51. They closed out the regular season with 11 wins in their final 12 games with the only loss coming to nationally ranked Murray State. Belmont will participate in the NIT and is set to take on Vanderbilt.

The top 10 of the Other Top 25 remained largely intact. Nine of last week’s top 10 remained in those first 10 slots as Wyoming slipped to No. 12. UAB and San Diego State, who tied for No. 19 a week ago, jumped to 10 and 11.

The top four remained in the same order, and South Dakota State leapfrogged from No. 7 to No. 5.

Bryant and San Francisco were dropped from the ranking.

The Other Top 25: March 14, 2022 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (3) 26-3 75 1 2 Houston 29-5 72 2 3 Murray State 30-2 68 3 4 Saint Mary's 25-7 67 4 5 South Dakota State 30-4 60 7 6 Boise State 27-7 59 T-5 7 Loyola Chicago 25-7 55 8 8 Colorado State 25-5 47 T-5 9 Davidson 27-6 44 T-9 10 UAB 27-7 41 T-19 11 San Diego State 23-8 38 T-19 12 Wyoming 25-8 36 T-9 13 Richmond 23-12 31 NR 14 Chattanooga 27-7 29 17 15 Vermont 28-5 28 12 16 Iona 25-7 21 13 T-17 New Mexico State 26-6 20 18 T-17 Dayton 23-10 20 14 19 Memphis 21-10 18 T-22 20 Belmont 25-7 17 NR 21 Ohio 24-9 14 23 T-22 Toledo 26-7 13 25 T-22 North Texas 24-6 13 15 T-22 VCU 21-9 13 T-21 25 SMU 23-8 11 16

Also receiving votes:

Norfolk State 10; San Francisco 9; Louisiana Tech 8; Bryant 7; Drake 7; Akron 6; Longwood 5; Santa Clara 4; Winthrop 3; Northern Iowa 3; Wagner 2; Montana State 1

Dropped from ranking:

Bryant; San Francisco

