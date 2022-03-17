South Dakota State takes on Providence in NCAA Tournament first round

Riding the longest current winning streak in the country, South Dakota State is looking to play the role of Cinderella. The Jackrabbits have won 21 consecutive games with their last loss coming on Dec. 15 – their final non-conference game. SDSU won every game against Summit League competition.

During this streak, South Dakota State has won by an average of 15 points, and 14 of the contests have come by double figures. SDSU is the first team in Summit League history to win 30 games in a season as it sits at 30-4. The Jackrabbits are the best 3-point shooting team in the country at 44.9%.

In the Summit League championship game, the Jackrabbits defeated North Dakota State 75-69. They jumped out to a 14-4 lead to start the game, but the Bison knotted the game at 22, and it was a close battle the rest of the way.

Douglas Wilson notched a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds and was named Summit League Tournament MVP. Each of the other four starters were also in double figures. Charlie Easley tallied 15 points. Zeke Mayo scored 12 points. Baylor Scheierman poured in 11 points and four assists, and Alex Arians netted 10.

Wilson led the way for the team all year long. He posted a team-best 16.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds. Scheierman was right behind him at 16.2 points and pulled down a team-high 7.8 rebounds.

Despite missing half the games this season, Noah Freidel ranked third on the team in scoring at 14.2 points. He has played just 11 minutes over four games since the beginning of 2022.

The Jackrabbits take on Providence in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Friars won the Big East regular season championship for the first time in school history and enter the Big Dance with a 25-5 overall record and 14-3 conference mark.

How to Watch

Matchup: No. 13 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Providence

Date and Time: Thursday, March 17 at 12:40 p.m. ET

Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.

TV: TruTV

DraftKings Line: Providence -2, O/U 147.5

