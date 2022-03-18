Wright State prepares for Arizona

Matchup: Wright State vs. No. 1 Arizona

Date and Time: Friday, March 18 at 7:25 p.m. ET

Location: Viejas Arena, San Diego

TV: TruTV

DraftKings Line: Arizona -21.5, O/U 157

After defeating Bryant in the First Four, Wright State gets set to take on the second overall No. 1 seed in Arizona.

The Raiders earned their first NCAA Tournament win by defeating the Bulldogs 93-82 two nights ago. After leading by two at halftime, Wright State led the entire second half. It limited Bryant to 16.7% shooting from beyond the 3-point line. WSU won the rebounding battle by 10.

Tanner Holden led the way with 37 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. This point total was one away from his career high. He shot 11-for-15 from the floor and converted 14-for-16 from the free throw line.

Tyler Calvin netted 21 points, and Grant Basile contributed 14.

The Raiders punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Horizon League. They were the fourth seed in the conference tournament and defeated Northern Kentucky in the championship game. Calvin gave them the lead with a basket with just over 10 seconds remaining.

Holden is the team’s leading scorer at 20.3 points per game. He also pulled down 7.8 rebounds. Basile was second in scoring at 18.4 points. Calvin is the third Raider in double figures at 14.5.

They now match up with an Arizona team that has spent much of the season ranked in the top five nationally. The Wildcats won the Pac-12 championship and are 31-3. They are led by Ben Mathurin, who averaged 17.4 points per game. Azuolas Tubelis is second on the team at 14.5 points per contest.