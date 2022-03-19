Murray State ‘races’ into second round

INDIANAPOLIS – In one of the best first round matchups of the NCAA Tournament, No. 7 Murray State extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 21 by defeating 10th-seeded San Francisco 92-87 in overtime.

The Dons tied the game with 18 seconds left in regulation on a Jamaree Bouyea 3-pointer. He finished with 36 points. With the game knotted at 85 in overtime, the Racers scored seven of the final nine points of the contest.

Five Murray State players were in double figures. Trae Hannibal and KJ Williams led the way with 18 points apiece. Tevin Brown netted 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Justice Hill scored 15 and distributed nine assists. Jordan Skipper-Brown registered a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes.

The Racers are into the second round for the fourth time since 2010 and will look to make the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. They were expecting to see in-state rival Kentucky here in the second round, but the Wildcats were upset by No. 15 Saint Peter’s, who earned its first NCAA Tournament win.

The Peacocks defeated the Wildcats 85-79 in overtime. Daryl Banks III recorded a career-high 27 points. Doug Edert was huge for SPU down the stretch as he knocked in a pair of clutch 3-pointers and scored 20 for a second straight game.

a team from kentucky won today — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 18, 2022

Murray State is the higher seed in its second-round matchup for the first time. With 31 wins on the season, the Racers have the second-most in the country, behind Arizona’s 32.

Second Round Matchup Details

Matchup: No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s

Date and Time: Saturday, March 19 at 7:45 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: CBS

DraftKings Line: Murray State -8.5, O/U 129.5

