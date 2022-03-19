Teddy Allen catapults New Mexico State into second round

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Teddy Allen is making the most of his first season with New Mexico State. And is making himself known to everyone in the country.

The WAC Player of the Year poured in 37 points in the 12th-seeded Aggies’ 70-63 win over No. 5 UConn. This total wasn’t even his career high as he knocked in 41 earlier this year against Abilene Christian.

He was 10-for-24 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point land and converted all 13 of his free throws. He was the only Aggie to attempt a free throw in the contest. He became the first player in NCAA Tournament history to score at least half of his team’s points and knock down all of his team’s free throws.

Additionally, Allen pulled down six rebounds, dished out three assists and added two steals.

Meanwhile, Twitter went nuts with his performance:

No. 12 New Mexico State upsets No. 5 UConn thanks to a monster night from Teddy Allen, who waves goodbye to the Huskies



37 points

6 rebounds

3 assists

2 steals



10-of-24 FG

13-of-13 FTpic.twitter.com/qfqZhsw998 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 18, 2022

Teddy Allen: mayor, sole owner of Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/ipGslw3o5I — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 18, 2022

Teddy Allen hoopin! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 18, 2022

Teddy Allen just made the NCAA Tournament his own personal sanctuary.



A 37-point effort as New Mexico State tops UConn.



Another 12/5 upset.



Anarchy?



Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 18, 2022

Teddy Allen is the face of the first day of the NCAA tournament. Considering where he was a year ago — cast off from his fourth college in four years — that’s incredible. — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) March 18, 2022

Known as “Teddy Buckets,” Allen tied the record for the most points scored in a game at the KeyBank Center.

New Mexico State led by as much as 14 before the Huskies came storming back to tie the game. The Aggies ended the game on 12-5 run after the game was tied at 58 with two minutes left. NMSU knocked down 11 of its 17 3-point attempts, good for 64.7%.

Sir’Jabari Rice and Clayton Henry were New Mexico State’s next two leading scorers with nine and eight points respectively.

The victory was the Aggies first in the NCAA Tournament since 1993. That win has since been vacated, so it was their first official win in the Big Dance since 1970.

It was the first win by a current member of the WAC. The conference’s last win came in 2007 by Nevada, who is now in the Mountain West.

The Aggies now turn their attention to fourth-seeded Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated No. 13 Vermont 75-71 in the first round.

Second Round Matchup Details

Matchup: No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 4 Arkansas

Date and Time: Saturday, March 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET

Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.

TV: TNT

DraftKings Line: Arkansas -6.5, O/U 138.5

