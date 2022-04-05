The Other Top 25: Saint Peter’s debuts at No. 5 in final ranking

Saint Peter’s made its first appearance of the 2022 season in the final Other Top 25 ranking. The Peacocks came in at No. 5 after their run to the Elite Eight.

The MAAC champions were the first team seeded 15th in the NCAA Tournament to advance that far. They knocked off second-seeded Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and third-seeded Purdue before falling to eventual runner-up North Carolina in the regional final. The Peacocks captivated the nation with their run.

The most-tweeted about teams during Men's March Madness:



1️⃣ Saint Peter's

2️⃣ Duke

3️⃣ UNC

4️⃣ Arkansas

5️⃣ Michigan pic.twitter.com/tepBualm5U — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 2, 2022

Saint Peter’s gave us one of the greatest Cinderella runs ever.



⭐ First 15-seed to make the Elite Eight

⭐ Major upsets over Kentucky and Purdue

⭐ Ended Murray State’s 21-game win streak

⭐ Obliterated brackets and captured hearts nationwide



What a run pic.twitter.com/ozBR6h9vH6 — ESPN (@espn) March 27, 2022

SPU finished the season 22-12 and won 10 straight games before the loss to UNC. Its defense sparked the run as it allowed 56.5 during the win streak.

Houston overtook Gonzaga for the top spot in the ranking. One year removed from the Final Four, the Cougars reached the Elite Eight this season. They knocked off No. 1 seed Arizona, No. 4 Illinois and 12th-seeded UAB before falling to second-seeded Villanova in the regional final. Their 32 wins were one off the program record.

The Zags were ranked No. 1 in the Other Top 25 the entire season. They were the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and were a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance for the third straight tournament. They were upset by fourth-seed Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

New Mexico State and Memphis each moved up 10 spots and joined the top 10. The Aggies came in at No. 7. They were a 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament and upset UConn before falling to Arkansas. The Tigers reached No. 9. They were a nine seed in the NCAA Tournament, knocked off Boise State in the first round before falling to Gonzaga by four in the second round.

San Francisco, St. Bonaventure Akron and Colgate were also new to the rankings. The Dons tied for No. 11 with Davidson. The Bonnies came in at No. 19. The Zips tied for 23rd, and the Raiders tied for 25th.

Toledo, North Texas, VCU and SMU were dropped from the ranking.

The Other Top 25: April 5, 2022 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Houston (2) 32-6 74 2 2 Gonzaga (1) 28-4 73 1 3 Saint Mary's 26-8 65 4 4 Murray State 31-3 64 3 5 Saint Peter's 22-12 60 NR 6 Richmond 24-13 59 13 7 New Mexico State 27-7 51 T-17 8 Boise State 27-8 47 6 9 Memphis 22-11 44 19 10 Loyola Chicago 25-8 42 7 T-11 San Francisco 24-10 39 NR T-11 Davidson 27-7 39 9 T-11 South Dakota State 30-5 39 5 T-14 San Diego State 23-9 34 11 T-14 Colorado State 25-6 34 8 16 UAB 27-8 32 10 17 Wyoming 25-9 23 12 18 Dayton 24-11 22 T-17 19 St. Bonaventure 23-10 21 NR T-20 Iona 25-8 18 16 T-20 Vermont 28-6 18 15 22 Belmont 25-8 11 20 T-23 Akron 24-10 10 NR T-23 Ohio 25-10 10 21 T-25 Chattanooga 27-8 9 14 T-25 Colgate 23-12 9 NR

Also receiving votes:

SMU 7; North Texas 5; Wright State 3; VCU 3; Bryant 3; Drake 3; Georgia State 2; Yale 2

Dropped from ranking:

Toledo; North Texas; VCU; SMU

