Mid-Major Madness’ A10 Twitter Space Preview feat. Drew Valentine & Ricardo Greer

On Monday morning, we began conference previews with the Atlantic 10. Every week on Twitter, we will do two conferences from the Mid-Major Madness account (@mid_madness), speaking with media members and coaches from throughout the selected league.

For the full Twitter Space, hit the link below.

To open up the conversation, A10 Talk’s Michael Bergman and us recapped just what happened in the A10 last season. Richmond won the A10 Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament game while Davidson lost in the first round after earning an at-large bid. Also, new league member Loyola-Chicago made the tournament out of the Missouri Valley, losing in the first round.

Loyola head coach Drew Valentine (17:25) then came on to talk about the program and just how strong the A10 is as a league.

“Obviously we’re super excited about joining the Atlantic 10. The history, tradition of basketball in this conference is very high level,” Valentine said, “We’re not completely going to change our philosophy as far as what we believe in and what makes Loyola special.”

Michael and Nick then continued to talk about the teams in the league, previewing every one. To hear about your team, advance the recording above to each time stamp.

42:00 Dayton

55:05 Saint Louis

56:50 VCU

59:15 Davidson

1:07:15 George Mason

1:16:30 Richmond

1:24:30 Rhode Island

1:30:10 UMass

1:46:20 Saint Bonaventure

1:54:25 Duquesne

1:58:00 Fordham

2:04:20 George Washington

2:07:15 La Salle

2:09:45 Saint Joe’s

2:13:20 POY & Title Predictions

Along with the Twitter Space, we also talked to Dayton associate head coach Ricardo Greer about his program heading into the season. The Flyers should be a Top 25 team heading into the season and bring back a bevy of strong Sophomores including DaRon Holmes and Malachi Smith to pair with four-star phenom Mike Sharavjamts.

“One of the biggest things for us as a team was leadership, who’s gonna step up and be the leaders of the team and I think all of them did it. Malachi (Smith) had a great summer. Daron (Holmes) put a lot of weight on and looks bigger and stronger, more confident. Toumani Camara comes back as our oldest guy on the team, our frontcourt leader, our team leader. So we should be an exciting team,” said Greer in the interview.

To listen to our full chat with Greer, click the link: Ricardo Greer withn Mid-Major Madness.

Along with the A10, Mid-Major Madness also previewed the Big Sky this week. Stay tuned for a preview article on that league and, next week, we will touch on the Conference USA and Horizon League.