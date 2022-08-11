Mid-Major Madness’ Big Sky Twitter Space Preview feat. Travis DeCuire, Danny Sprinkle & David Riley

On Tuesday morning, we continued our conference previews with the Big Sky. Every week on Twitter, we will do two conferences from the Mid-Major Madness account (@mid_madness), speaking with media members and coaches from throughout the selected league.

For the full Twitter Space, hit the link below.

To open up the conversation, Nick Lorensen and co-host Lance Hartzler recapped the 2021 season in the Big Sky. Montana State won both the regular season and tournament title after a tight race at the top of the league and they later fell to Texas Tech in the Round of 64 by a score of 97-62.

Montana Head Coach Travis DeCuire (20:30) then came on to talk about the program and experience in the Big Sky as a league. (Editor’s note: DeCuire misspoke when referring to transfer guard Jonathan Brown, calling him Jonathan Adams).

“This is the level where you see these guys in their fifth seasons,” said DeCuire, “It’s always been a good bounce-back conference.”

Lance and Nick then continued to talk about the teams in the league, previewing every one. To hear about your team, advance the recording above to each time stamp.

42:00 Eastern Washington

44:00 Idaho

45:20 Idaho State

46:25 Montana State

48:30 Northern Arizona

50:35 Northern Colorado

51:45 Portland State

53:00 Sacramento State

54:20 Weber State

Along with the Twitter Space, we also talked to Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle about his program heading into the season. The Bobcats should be the preseason favorite in the Big Sky, returning Jubrile Belo and welcoming in two Big West transfers in UC Davis’ Caleb Fuller and CSUN’s Darius Brown.

“He (Brown) had a five-to-one assist to turnover ratio, which is unbelievable,” Sprinkle said. “You try to tell your guards to have a two-to-one assist to turnover ratio.”

To listen to our full chat with Sprinkle, click the link: Danny Sprinkle.

We also spoke to Eastern Washington head coach, David Riley. Riley had a successful first season as a head coach and is currently one of the youngest lead coaches in the nation. The Eagles return one of the best 3-point shooters in the country in Steele Venters.

“He’s put on some weight, he’s gonna come in with a great mindset,” Riley said. (We are) really excited about him.”

To listen to our full chat with Riley, click the link: David Riley.

Along with the Big Sky, Mid-Major Madness also previewed the A10 this week. Next week, we’ll touch on the Conference USA and Horizon League.