Mid-Major Madness Player of the Week (Jan. 2-8): Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas

For the week of January 2-8, Mid-Major Madness has selected Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas as the Mid-Major Player of the Week. The former Summit League Player of the Year dropped a season-high in points on a game-winning effort over the weekend en route to being picked for the weekly shout out.

Abmas, a 2022 All-Summit League first team selection, has put together another stellar season to his resume averaging 21.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG, and earlier this season earned an honorable mention for Mid-Major Madness’s Dec. 12 - 18 Player of the Week award.

With this year marking the third season in which Abmas has averaged 20-plus points per contest, the Rockwell, Texas, native turned his play up another notch on Saturday to give the Golden Eagles a 10th consecutive win and a 4-0 start to conference play.

Putting up 36 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals against Kansas City, Abmas managed a season-high in scoring and an on-court showing comparable to any of his performances from Oral Roberts’ 2021 NCAA Tournament run.

With Saturday’s game tied 71-71 in the closing seconds, Abmas carried the Golden Eagles to a victory by pulling off a thrilling half-court shot that seemed almost improbable for anybody not named Max Abmas.

For his outstanding production and game-winning bucket, Abmas was honored as the Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Week for the third time this season and his buzzer beater was ranked at No. 2 on SportCenter’s Top-10 Plays from the Weekend.

With Abmas off to another potential Summit League Player of the Year campaign and Oral Roberts leading with an undefeated start in conference play, could we see the Golden Eagles recreate a similar run into this season’s NCAA Tournament?

Honorable Mentions:

Tyler Burton (Richmond) - With 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and four steals, Burton aided the Spiders to a 73-63 win over George Washington before defeating Duquesne 75-73 with 23 points, eight rebounds, and 2 steals earning himself A-10 Player of the Week.

Denver Jones (Florida International) - He helped the Panthers earn back-to-back wins, first with 20 points, eight rebounds, and three assists against Charlotte, and he followed it up later by adding 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals to an OT victory over UAB for C-USA Player of the Week honors.