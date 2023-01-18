Mid-Major Madness Player of the Week (Jan 9-15): Morgan State guard Malik Miller

For the week of Jan. 9-15, Mid-Major Madness has selected Morgan State guard Malik Miller as the Mid-Major Player of the Week following a pair of double-double performances to set the Bears at 3-0 in conference play.

Miller has been having a career-year in Baltimore, averaging 18.6 PPG, 10.1 RPG and 4.1 APG through 17 appearances so far and continued his on-court success last week as Morgan State prepared to host South Carolina State before traveling to visit Coppin State.

On Monday, Miller opened the week by managing a career-high of 32 points and an additional 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and three steals as the Bears beat out the Bulldogs by a final score of 90-85.

Miller followed up on Saturday with yet another double-double showing as the former All-MEAC Second Team selection contributed a career-high 19 rebounds to go with 16 points, five assists and three steals.

Miller’s double-double performance and defensive stability helped to shut down one of the nation’s leading scorers in Sam Sessoms who averages 21.7 PPG, as the Bears routed the Eagles 83-66 which earned Miller the MEAC’s Defensive Player of the Week award.

At 24 PPG, 15.5 RPG, 4.5 APG and 3 SPG while shooting 55% from the field across the two conference victories, Miller was also honored as the HBCU National Player of the Week with the Washington, D.C. native now leading the MEAC in double-doubles.

Furthermore, Miller currently leads the conference in rebounding, sits second in steals and third in scoring behind Sessoms and teammate Isaiah Burke. With nine double-doubles, he’s tied for eighth in the country despite being just one of two guards listed in the top-15.

With Morgan State jumping out to an undefeated start in conference play, and currently on a five-game win streak behind Miller and Burke, might this be the season that sees second-year head coach Kevin Broadus return the Bears to an NCAA Tournament?

Honorable Mentions:

Patrick Gardner (Marist) - The Division II transfer has been an unexpected playmaker for the Red Foxes this season as he contributed 26 points and four rebounds to a Friday win over Canisius and 31 points, two rebounds and two assists to defeat Niagara on Sunday.

Isaiah Burke (Morgan State) - Miller’s backcourt mate also had a solid week with back-to-back 30 point performances in the wins over South Carolina State and Coppin State to earn MEAC Player of the Week honors.

Kendric Davis (Memphis) - Earning Co-Player of the Week, Davis was one point shy of the American’s single-game record with 42 points over UCF followed by 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a game winning buzzer beater to defeat Temple 61-59.