The Other Top 25: Gonzaga falls outside top-two for first time

For the first time this season Gonzaga has fallen out of the top-two. The Zags came in tied for third with Charleston in this week’s Other Top 25.

The Bulldogs suffered a 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount Thursday night. It snapped their 83-game winning streak against unranked opponents, which was the second longest streak in Division I history.

As a result of the defeat, Gonzaga fell out of first place in the WCC for the first time in nearly seven years.

Saint Mary’s holds the top spot in the conference at 7-0 and also replaced the Zags at No. 2 in the Other Top 25. The Gaels are 18-4 on the season and rank seventh in KenPom. Since their five-point loss to top-ranked Houston on Dec. 3, they have 12 of their 13 games with all but two of those victories coming by double-figures.

Speaking of the Cougars, they suffered their second loss of the season Sunday with a 56-55 defeat at home against Temple. Despite the setback, Houston remained in the top spot in the Other Top 25. It is still the top team in the country in KenPom.

Temple defeats #1 Houston.



3 Top-5 teams lose this weekend around College Basketball pic.twitter.com/OExvEj0viZ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 22, 2023

The two biggest jumps in the top-10 belonged to Florida Atlantic, who moved up from nine to six, and Memphis, who jumped from 16 to 10. The Owls are 19-1 on the season and have won 18 straight games. They made their first appearance in the AP Top 25 last week with a debut at 24. The Tigers sit a game behind Houston in the American standings. They have won three straight games.

THE FIGHTIN OWLS OF FAU ARE RANKED pic.twitter.com/1GOmkcSk1p — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) January 16, 2023

Loyola Marymount and Temple, the two teams who sent shockwaves through the mid-major ranks with their upset victories, entered the Other Top 25. The Owls, who claimed the 20th spot, are a half game behind Houston in the American standings. The Lions, who tied for 22nd in the ranking, are tied for third in the WCC and are 14-7 on the season.

The other two teams to join the ranking were Iona and VCU, who tied with LMU for 22nd.

Oral Roberts, Sam Houston State, Drake and BYU were the four teams who fell out of the ranking.

The Other Top 25: Jan. 23, 2023 Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous 1 Houston (3) 75 18-2 1 2 Saint Mary's 69 18-4 3 T-3 Charleston 65 21-1 5 T-3 Gonzaga 65 17-4 2 5 San Diego State 62 15-4 4 6 Florida Atlantic 61 19-1 9 7 New Mexico 60 18-2 6 8 Kent State 52 16-3 8 9 Boise State 51 15-5 7 10 Memphis 45 15-5 16 11 Utah State 38 16-4 T-10 12 North Texas 37 16-5 13 13 Nevada 30 15-5 14 14 Dayton 24 13-7 19 T-15 Marshall 20 17-4 18 T-15 Saint Louis 20 14-6 17 17 UAB 19 13-7 T-10 18 UCF 17 13-6 15 19 UNLV 16 12-7 20 20 Temple 15 12-9 NR 21 San Francisco 14 14-9 T-21 T-22 Iona 13 13-6 NR T-22 Loyola Marymount 13 14-7 NR T-22 VCU 13 15-5 NR 25 Santa Clara 12 16-6 12

Others Receiving Votes:

Liberty 11; Oral Roberts 11; Utah Valley 11; Drake 11; Belmont 10; Sam Houston State 7; UC Santa Barbara 3; Toledo 3; Siena 1; Southern Miss 1

Dropped from Ranking:

Oral Roberts; Sam Houston State; Drake; BYU