The Chicago State Cougars are having a moment

Everyone loves a good fun team.

May I interest you in, Chicago State?

After the latest basketball happenings by the conference-less Cougars it seems more real than you think. On Monday night, former Citadel Bulldog Brent Davis banked in a clunky off-balance shot against two defenders to beat his former team on their own court.

The Cougars improved to 7-17 overall, and before you say that isn’t good consider this: The Cougars have not won eight games in a season since 2014-15. This team fights, and has been genuine fun to watch this year, case and point:

ONIONS CHICAGO STATE!



Former Citadel Bulldog Brent Davis banks in the game-winner with 0.3 remaining after a rough night.



Cougars go into Charleston and beat The Citadel, 76-75.pic.twitter.com/ykE6SjlkCK — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) January 31, 2023

When you watch the video again, though, take a look at the cadets. As soon as Davis hits the shot, you expect to see pretty much all negative reactions. But there was someone out there who was excited as all of us watching the Cougars win in wild fashion.

That would be Hasan Black, a cadet and linebacker at the Citadel. He was just in the moment watching his friend and former classmate Davis. We love friends supporting friends.

“So happy for my dawg.. just overcome with happiness for him, Ik all that he’s been through. But it dont matter where at or when im always gone ride for my dawg,” Black wrote to me over Twitter DMs.

Elsewhere in the world of college basketball niche internet spaces, Twitter was loving the Cougars thrilling win.

We had WWE meets MEAC:

Chicago State cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase at the MEAC Tournament to steal the auto bid — Kyle Kensing (@KyleKensing) January 31, 2023

We are Chicago State in these moments:

I AM CHICAGO STATE https://t.co/NPX6PSDfqV — Never Made the Tourney Club (@NMTC_Hoops) January 31, 2023

Valid conference re-alignment ideas for the Cougars:

Tired: Chicago State to the Horizon League



Wired: https://t.co/uW0VGlLtge pic.twitter.com/FpffNx9aTY — John Parker (@jjparker084) January 31, 2023

My favorite: