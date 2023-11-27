The Other Top 25: Colorado State rises to No. 3 after blowout win over Creighton

After a one-week absence from the top spot in the Other Top 25, Florida Atlantic is back to No. 1. The Owls bounced back from their defeat against Bryant and rolled to the championship at the ESPN Events Invitational.

They topped Butler by five in the opener. They then edged No. 12 Texas A&M by seven in the semifinals on Friday. FAU routed Virginia Tech by 34 in the title game Sunday afternoon.

Colorado State jumped in from a tie for 10th last week to No. 3 this week. The Rams are 6-0 on the season. They defeated a pair of power conference teams this week to win the Hall of Fame Classic.

CSU dominated Creighton, who was ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25, by a score of 69-48. It marked the program’s first win over a top-10 since 1984. Colorado State held the Bluejays to 27.9% shooting, the second lowest field goal percentage for a Ram opponent ever.

The Rams earned an 86-74 win over Boston College the day before in the opening round of the event.

Colorado State currently sits 29 in KenPom and 41 in Bart Torvik.

Bradley is also 6-0 on the season, the program’s best start since 1985-86. The Braves jumped to No. 9 from a tie for 19 last week. They earned a 79-70 win over Vermont in their most recent game. They were hot in the opening 20 minutes by knocking down eight 3-pointers before halftime.

Earlier in the season, Bradley secured wins over UAB and Utah State.

The Braves are 77th in KenPom and 79th in Torvik.

The Other Top 25: Nov. 27, 2023 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Florida Atlantic (4) 122 T-4 2 San Diego St. (1) 118 2 3 Colorado St. 112 T-10 4 Memphis 110 1 T-5 James Madison 98 T-4 T-5 Liberty 98 3 7 Nevada 93 6 8 Princeton 88 7 9 Bradley 81 T-19 10 Saint Mary's 76 8 11 New Mexico 73 14 12 Dayton 63 9 13 Grand Canyon 60 T-10 14 UNC Greensboro 44 RV 15 Drake 42 12 16 Santa Clara 41 T-24 T-17 Boise St. 36 13 T-17 Duquesne 36 15 T-17 San Francisco 36 T-24 20 North Texas 32 21 21 UC Irvine 27 T-24 22 Western Carolina 23 RV 23 Utah St. 19 NR 24 Vermont 17 17 25 Weber St. 12 23

Others Receiving Votes:

Yale 11; Illinois Chicago 9; UNC Wilmington 8; UAB 8; Evansville 8; Tulane 5; Northern Iowa 5; Missouri St. 4; Appalachian St. 3; Indiana St. 3; Hawaii 3; Wichita St. 1

Dropped from Ranking:

Yale – 16; UNC Wilmington – 18; Akron – T-19; Tulane – 22

Previous Top 25 Rankings:

Nov. 20

Nov. 13

Preseason