Mid-Major Madness Player of the Week: Jalun Trent, Delaware

For the week of Dec. 4 - 10, Mid-Major Madness has selected Delaware guard Jalun Trent as the Mid-Major Player of the Week for his career-high performance leading to an upset win.

Behind 2022-23 All-CAA Third Team selection Jyare Davis and a cast of transfer talent, the Blue Hens are off to a 7-3 start that featured wins over Air Force, Brown, and Robert Morris.

However, this past week, it was the North Dakota transfer taking the reins of this Delaware team to secure the program’s first-ever victory over an opponent from the Big East.

Last Tuesday night, the Blue Hens traveled to Cincinnati, OH for a matchup with Xavier. Behind a career-best 27 points from Trent, adding seven rebounds, six assists, and a steal, Delaware fought to a 87-80 upset win over the Musketeers.

Despite a ten point halftime deficit for the Blue Hens, it was Trent taking over the game into the second half while shooting 64% from that field that helped to see out the comeback.

For leading Delaware to the program’s first-ever Big East win, Trent was honored as the CAA’s Co-Player of the Week with the Blue Hens now set for a matchup against Rhode Island at UBS Arena this weekend.

Honorable Mentions:

Mika Adams-Woods (St. Bonaventure) - Led the Bonnies to consecutive victories, scoring 25 points on 10-for-11 shooting against Niagara before later dropping 23 points on 9-for-9 shooting to defeat Siena.

Enrique Freeman (Akron) - To secure his sixth and seventh double-doubles of the season, Freeman had 21 points, 18 boards, and four blocks in an upset win over Bradley and 21 points and 10 rebounds against Northern Kentucky.

Tucker DeVries (Drake) - Helped to take down Saint Louis with a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals, followed by 25 points, seven boards, and five assists to upset Nevada 72-53.