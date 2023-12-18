The Other Top 25: Little movement in rankings through mid-December

Amid finals with a limited number of games over the last week, the Other Top 25 saw only minor changes from last week.

Florida Atlantic remained in the top spot and claimed five more points than Memphis. The Owls earned three of the five first-place votes. Colorado State bounced back from its loss to Saint Mary’s with an 86-54 win over CSU-Pueblo. The Rams came in third and received one first-place vote.

San Diego State and James Madison rounded out the top five. The Dukes claimed the final first-place vote. They earned a 17-point win over Hampton in their lone game over the last seven days.

Nos. 6-10 was dominated by the Mountain West with the conference taking three of the five positions: New Mexico at 6, Nevada tying for 7 and Utah State at 10.

The Lobos picked up a dramatic 73-72 win over rival New Mexico State Friday. The Wolf Pack closed out the action for the week with a six-point win at Hawaii Sunday night. The Aggies two games both came down to the wire as they secured a two-point win at Santa Clara and a one-point victory over San Francisco.

Indiana State and Grand Canyon rounded out the top 10. The Sycamores defeated Ball State in Indianapolis. Coming off a historic week for the program, the Lopes downed Portland by 28 points in their lone contest.

Colorado State and McNeese State tied for the biggest jumps, each moving up five spots. UNC Greensboro suffered the biggest drop, falling five spots.

This week’s ranking saw just two teams join in Santa Clara (No. 22) and Tulane (No. 25). They replaced St. Bonaventure and Belmont.

The Other Top 25: Dec. 18, 2023 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Florida Atlantic (3) 121 1 2 Memphis 116 T-2 3 Colorado St. (1) 113 8 4 San Diego St. 108 T-2 5 James Madison (1) 106 4 6 New Mexico 95 5 T-7 Nevada 89 T-9 T-7 Indiana St. 89 7 9 Grand Canyon 84 6 10 Utah St. 73 13 11 Dayton 72 14 12 Saint Joseph's 67 12 13 Drake 66 11 14 Princeton 60 T-9 15 Liberty 50 T-18 16 Boise St. 47 15 17 Appalachian St. 45 20 18 McNeese St. 33 23 19 Duquesne 32 17 20 Saint Mary's 29 16 21 UNC Wilmington 20 21 22 Santa Clara 19 RV 23 UNC Greensboro 16 T-18 24 UC Irvine 15 24 25 Tulane 14 RV

Others Receiving Votes:

Longwood 11; Purdue Fort Wayne 7; San Francisco 6; George Mason 6; St. Bonaventure 5; Weber St. 3; SMU 3; South Florida 2; Long Beach St. 2; Hofstra 1

Dropped from Ranking:

St. Bonaventure – 22; Belmont – 25

