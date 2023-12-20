Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Mid-Major Madness selected Georgia Southern senior Terren Ward as the Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 11-17. The guard/forward averaged a double-double to lead the Eagles to a pair of blowout victories.

The Jesup, Ga., native averaged 25.5 points on 20-for-39 (51.3%) shooting to go along with 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the two contests.

She began the week with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in a 111-67 win at Chicago State on Dec. 11. She converted on 10 of her 19 shot attempts and played just 23 minutes.

The 5-foot, 11-inch sharpshooter poured in 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in an 81-59 win over Charleston Southern three days later. She shot 10-for-20 from the field and knocked down four of her seven shots from downtown.

That contest was her sixth straight double-double, which marks the first time an Eagle player accomplished that feat since 1991.

Ward ranks third in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring at 22.5. After a 24-point performance on Dec. 19, she has eclipsed 24 points in five straight games.

The senior leads the conference in rebounding with 7.3 per game.

Georgia Southern ranks second in the SBC at 83.0 points per game. The Eagles are 9-2 on the season.

Honorable Mention:

Katie Dinnebier, Drake Jr. G

Dinnebier tallied 26 points, seven assists and three steals in a loss to No. 20 Creighton Sunday. The Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week shot 8-for-12 from the field and 4-for-5 from deep.

Daisha Bradford, UL Monroe Sr. G

Bradford led the Warhawks in scoring in each of their two as she posted 23 and 24 points. She also tallied a season-high 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a win over Northwestern State. Against Alabama, she also pulled down nine boards and tallied three steals.

Jalei Oglesby, Oral Roberts Soph. G

Oglesby notched a season-high 29 points in a 112-48 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday. She also pulled down 12 rebounds while shooting 14-for-18. She followed it up with her second double-double of the week with 17 points and a season-high 14 boards in a win against Science & Arts Oklahoma.

Angel Jackson, Jackson State Gr. PF

In the Tigers’ lone game of the season, Jackson scored season-highs in points (20), rebounds (12) and blocks (five) on 9-for-13 shooting in a 10-point loss to Mississippi State Thursday.