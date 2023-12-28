Mid-Major Madness Co-Men’s Players of the Week: Elijah Morgan (The Citadel) & Johnell Davis (Florida Atlantic)

For the week of Dec. 18-24, Mid-Major Madness has selected The Citadel guard Elijah Morgan and Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis as Co-Men’s Mid-Major Players of the Week.

As a former three-year walk-on at Notre Dame, Morgan made his long-awaited return to South Bend, Ind., last Tuesday on Dec. 19. Holding the Fighting Irish to just 16 points in the second half, the Bulldogs managed a 65-45 win to snap an 0-5 streak against Power-5 opposition that goes back to 2021 at Duke.

While having made just 27 career appearances for Notre Dame, Morgan led the way for The Citadel with a career-high 19 points, adding three rebounds, three assists and four steals in his bittersweet return.

Elijah Morgan transferring from Notre Dame to The Citadel and then carving up Notre Dame is simply outstanding.

With a 7-5 record despite being picked ninth in the SoCon’s Preseason Coaches Poll, Morgan and the Bulldogs look to be darkhorse contenders with conference play just around the corner.

Davis and the Owls have built on the success of last season by making history this past week, securing the biggest win in FAU regular-season history and the program’s first over an AP Top-5 ranked opponent. On Saturday afternoon, the No. 14 Owls traveled to Tucson, Ariz., for a matchup against No. 4 Arizona that saw the Wildcats pull out to an early 14-point advantage.

FAU climbed back to force double-overtime behind Davis’ 35 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. He hit a clutch bucket to force the second period of OT.

Johnell Davis with the go ahead bucket with 10.2 seconds left in OT 84-82. #14 FAU leads #4 Arizona late in the Desert Holiday Classic

— NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) December 23, 2023

A missed game-winner from Arizona saw FAU complete the 96-95 upset, flying the Owls up seven spots in the AP Top 25 to its highest ranking in program history at No. 7. In addition, Davis was honored as the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for his season-high performance.

Honorable Mentions

Jarod Lucas (Nevada) - Led the Wolfpack to a trio of wins at the Diamond Head Classic with a game-high 22 points over Temple, 25 points and six boards against TCU, and 20 points to beat out Georgia Tech and earn Tournament MVP.

Vonterius Woolbright (Western Carolina) - Notched a pair of double-doubles with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists to defeat Vanderbilt, followed by 16 points, 17 boards, seven assists, and two steals for a win over NAIA program Brescia.

Earl Timberlake (Bryant) - Helped the Bulldogs to defeat Drexel 104-86 with the first triple-double in the America East since 2017, managing 15 points, 11 boards, and 10 assists in the win.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens (Cal State Northridge) - Contributed 17 points, four boards, and two steals in a 76-72 upset of UCLA before dropping a game-high 23 points and six rebounds for a win against Montana State.