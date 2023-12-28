Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Amiya Joyner, East Carolina

Mid-Major Madness has selected East Carolina sophomore forward Amiya Joyner as the Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 18-24. She averaged 19.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 4.0 blocks and 3.0 steals in a pair of Pirate wins.

The 6-foot, 2-inch post notched career highs with 27 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks in a 65-44 victory over George Mason last Monday. She became the first player to register a 25-point, 15-rebound, five-block game since the NCAA began recognizing blocks as an official stat in 1987-88.

She added three assists and three steals for a stat-sheet stuffing night. Joyner shot 9 for 15 from the field and 9 for 11 from the free-throw line. The Farmville, N.C., native followed that performance up with 12 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in a 75-46 win over Charleston Southern on Thursday.

Those two contests marked the first two double-doubles of the season for the reigning AAC Freshman of the Year. The sophomore has scored in double figures in eight of 10 games this season while averaging 12.7 points per contest.

Honorable Mentions:

Samora Watson, Central Connecticut So. G

Watson registered her first career double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds in the Blue Devils win over Colgate. She nearly tallied an identical statline with 28 points and nine boards in a loss to Penn State. The guard is leading the NEC in scoring at 17.7 points per game.

Alexis Andrews, Charleston So. G

Andrews averaged 23.5 points thanks to 12-for-21 (57.1%) shooting from 3-point land to go along with 6.0 rebounds in a pair of Cougar wins. She scored a career-high 32 points on 10-for-17 shooting and 9-for-13 from deep in a victory over South Carolina State. She also pulled down eight rebounds. She finished the week with a 15-point performance against Radford.

Caitlin Weimar, Boston University Sr. F

Weimar tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the Terriers’ overtime victory over local rival Northeastern. She scored 10 of her points in the second quarter as BU began to claw its way back from a 17-point deficit. She shot 10-for-17 from the floor. She leads the Patriot League with seven double-doubles.

Maddie Warren, Utah Tech Redshirt So. G

Warren posted 19.5 points on 10-of-17 (58.8%) shooting from deep in the Trailblazers’ two games. She scored 21 points with a career-high six 3-pointers in a 92-86 win over Oregon. She followed it up with 18 points and four triples in a loss to Oklahoma State.