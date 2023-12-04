The Other Top 25: Indiana State elevates to No. 9

The Indiana State Sycamores jumped to ninth in the first Other Top 25 of the month of December. They were in the receiving votes category a week ago.

Indiana State is 7-1 on the season and has won its last six contests. Its lone loss came at Alabama back on Nov. 10.

The Sycamores have won the Ball Dawgs Classic with victories over Rice, Pepperdine and Toledo.

Over the last seven days, Indiana State opened Missouri Valley Conference play with a pair of wins. It routed Southern Illinois 77-48 in the opener. Then in a highly anticipated showdown, the Sycamores earned an 85-77 victory over Bradley. They jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead over the Braves as five players scored in double figures.

The Sycamores are averaging 87.1 points per game, which ranks 16th in the country. They are eighth among mid-majors. They have eclipsed the 80-point plateau in six of their eight games. Four players are averaging at least 13.5 points per game.

Indiana State sits fourth among all schools by hitting 53% of their shots. It is tied for third in 3-point field goal percentage at 41.5%.

The Sycamores were one of five teams to enter the rankings along with UNC Wilmington, Appalachian State, Saint Joseph’s and Tulane.

The top five saw subtle changes. Florida Atlantic remained No. 1 and received four of the five first-place votes. Colorado State, who received the other vote for the top spot, was elevated from No. 3 to No. 2. San Diego State slid down to three.

Memphis moved back a spot from No. 4 to No. 5. James Madison and Liberty were tied for fifth a week ago. The Dukes raised a spot to No. 4, while the Flames dropped to 11.

The Other Top 25: Dec. 4, 2023 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 Florida Atlantic (4) 124 1 2 Colorado St. (1) 119 3 3 San Diego St. 116 2 4 James Madison 104 T-5 5 Memphis 101 4 6 Nevada 100 7 7 Princeton 95 8 8 New Mexico 88 11 9 Indiana St. 77 RV 10 Drake 70 15 11 Liberty 63 T-5 12 Grand Canyon 60 13 13 Utah St. 56 23 14 Boise St. 52 T-17 15 Dayton 47 12 T-16 UNC Wilmington 41 RV T-16 Appalachian St. 41 RV 18 UNC Greensboro 37 14 19 Bradley 33 9 20 Duquesne 30 T-17 21 Saint Joseph's 29 NR 22 Saint Mary's 25 10 23 Santa Clara 21 16 T-24 Vermont 19 24 T-24 Tulane 19 RV

Others Receiving Votes:

George Mason 18; Yale 9; San Francisco 8; Evansville 8; UC Irvine 6; McNeese St. 4; Weber St. 3; Western Carolina 1; Cornell 1

Dropped from Ranking:

San Francisco – T-17; North Texas – 20; UC Irvine – 21; Western Carolina – 22; Weber St. – 25

Previous Top 25 Rankings:

Nov. 27

Nov. 20

Nov. 13

Preseason