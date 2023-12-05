Mid-Major Madness Player of the Week: Arturo Dean, Florida International

For the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, Mid-Major Madness has selected Florida International guard Arturo Dean as the Mid-Major Player of the Week for his consecutive career-high performances.

FIU is off to a shaky 3-7 start but Dean, just a sophomore, is leading the Panthers in scoring, rebounding, and assists through his first 10 appearances of the season.

This past week, the 2022-23 Conference USA Rookie of the Year met Florida Gulf Coast and fought to a one possession 68-65 loss. Despite the tightly contested defeat, Dean managed a team-leading 13 points, adding seven boards, four assists, and a whopping 10 steals to complete the double-double. The double-digit steals marked a career-high for Dean and set an FIU program record, while tying him for the second-most in single-game Conference USA history.

Dean put in a game-high performance Saturday with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and six more steals, helping to further grow his national lead in steals per game. Dean’s career-best 27 points led the Panthers to a 74-59 rout of Long Island to secure the program’s third win of the season, and earned him CUSA Player of the Week honors.

Dean will have an opportunity to showcase more on a national stage this week, as FIU travels to Boca Raton to face nationally ranked No. 10 FAU on Wednesday night.

Honorable Mentions:

Trazarien White (UNC Wilmington) - Behind back-to-back double-doubles on the week, White (aka underrated hooper) led the Seahawks to an 80-73 upset of No. 12 Kentucky with a game-high 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Yeah so @BleacherReport and @MarchMadnessMBB deciding to call Trazarien White “UNDERRATED HOOPER ” in their headline after the kid just played the game of his LIFE is such a bad look. pic.twitter.com/hPnyT1D8kp — Dylan Brett (@DBrettBrackets) December 3, 2023

Jordan Derkack (Merrimack) - After contributing 22 points in the Warriors near upset of Georgetown, including eight points in the final four minutes of the 69-67 loss, Derkack dropped a career-high 33 points to down UMass-Lowell.

Khalil Brantley (La Salle) - Notching his first career double-double with 29 points and 14 rebounds in a triple-OT loss to Temple, Brantley later beat out Penn at the Big 5 Classic with 29 points and a game-winning buzzer beater in overtime.

La Salle downs Penn on a buzzer beater from Khalil Brantley! @mid_madness pic.twitter.com/joGmZmNTC0 — Riley Frain (@rileyfrain) December 3, 2023

Jacari Lane (North Alabama) - Opened the week with a season-high 20 points in a win over Tennessee Tech and later secured his first career double-double with 19 points and 11 assists in a one point overtime loss at Kansas State.