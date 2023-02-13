The Other Top 25: Boise State climbs into top five

As the Mountain West continues to shine as one of the toughest conferences in the country, the Boise State Broncos have elevated into the top five of the Other Top 25.

The Broncos tied for fifth in this week’s poll with Florida Atlantic. They are 19-6 overall and 9-3 in the conference, which puts them 1.5 games out of first place.

Leon Rice’s team ranks 29th in KenPom, which is the fifth-best mark for a mid-major. It is also 27th in the NET.

Boise State boasts the best defense in the Mountain West by allowing 61.2 points per game. It ranks in the top 10 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Tyson Degenhart paces the team with 14.4 points per game, which is tied for 10th in the conference. Max Rice and Marcus Shaver Jr. follow closely behind at 13.6 and 13.4, respectively.

The Broncos have won four of their last five games. They split their two games last week with a loss at San Diego State and a win at home against Wyoming.

Oral Roberts and Memphis joined the top 10.

The Golden Eagles, who came in at No. 9, are a perfect 14-0 in the Summit League and 23-4 overall. They have outscored opponents by an average of 14.8 points per game. Max Abmas ranks third in the country in scoring at 22.8 points.

The Tigers are 19-6 overall and 9-3 in the American Athletic Conference and were ranked No. 10. They are tied for second in the conference with Tulane behind Houston, who remained in the top spot in the ranking. Kendric Davis is tied for sixth in the nation at 21.8 points per game.

Five new teams joined the Other Top 25: Drake, Loyola Marymount, Iona, Hofstra and Yale. They replaced Tulane, Akron, Louisiana, Saint Louis and Marshall.

The Other Top 25: Feb. 13, 2023 Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous 1 Houston (3) 75 23-2 1 2 Saint Mary's 71 22-5 2 3 San Diego State 69 20-5 5 4 Gonzaga 67 21-5 3 T-5 Boise State 61 19-6 7 T-5 Florida Atlantic 61 24-2 4 7 Nevada 58 20-6 6 8 Charleston 48 24-3 9 9 Oral Roberts 47 23-4 12 10 Memphis 43 19-6 13 11 North Texas 41 21-5 16 12 UAB 36 18-8 15 T-13 Utah State 33 19-7 10 T-13 Kent State 33 20-5 14 15 New Mexico 32 19-6 8 16 Liberty 31 21-6 17 17 Dayton 25 17-9 23 18 VCU 21 18-7 11 19 Drake 19 21-6 NR 20 Southern Miss 15 23-4 T-20 21 Loyola Marymount 11 17-10 NR 22 Iona 10 18-7 NR T-23 Hofstra 9 19-8 NR T-23 UC Santa Barbara 9 20-4 25 25 Yale 8 17-6 NR

Others Receiving Votes:

Bradley 7; Sam Houston State 6; Toledo 6; Akron 5; UCF 4; Furman 4; Utah Valley 3; Marshall 3; Louisiana 2; Tulane 2

Dropped from Ranking:

Tulane; Akron; Louisiana; Saint Louis; Marshall