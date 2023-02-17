Snapshot of all mid-major conferences in women’s hoops

In just a matter of weeks, the regular season will be a thing of the past, and we turn our attention to the conference tournaments. While some regular season crowns have already been clinched, there is still a lot up for grabs over the final games of the regular season. Below is a look at what has happened in each conference to this point.

Atlantic Sun

Defending champion and preseason favorite Florida Gulf Coast appears well on its way to another conference title and NCAA Tournament berth. The Eagles are 13-1 in the conference and 25-3 overall. They have won seven straight since falling to Liberty on Jan. 21. The Flames sit in second place, one game back. They have come on strong with 10 consecutive wins. Liberty’s Mya Berkman leads the nation in field goal percentage at 71.1%.

America East

Albany, who won the conference title last year, holds a narrow lead over Vermont for first place. The Great Danes sit at 12-2, while the Catamounts are 11-2. Vermont is one of the hottest teams in the country with 11 straight wins. It is powered by its defense, which allows 52.8 points per game (seventh in the nation).

American

South Florida, who has become the class of the conference, owns first place in the standings with a 12-1 mark in the standings. Since UConn left the conference, the Bulls have played in each of the two championship games, winning the first and losing the second. USF’s Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu is third in the country in rebounding (12.7) and tied for third in double-doubles (21).

Atlantic 10

UMass and Rhode Island have separated themselves as the top two teams. They are each 12-1 with the only loss coming to each other. The Rams won the first meeting at the beginning of January, while the Minutewomen won the rematch Thursday night for their 11th straight win. Brooke Flowers from Saint Louis leads nation in blocks at 4.0.

Big Sky

Montana State, who won the 2022 championship, sits atop the conference standings at 11-3. Northern Arizona is in second at 10-5. The Lumberjacks are led by Regan Schenck, who ranks in the top 10 in the country in assists with 7.0 per game. Idaho’s Beyonce Bea leads the conference in scoring at 22.2 points per game, which is good for seventh in the nation.

Big South

Gardner-Webb is undefeated in conference play at 15-0 and 23-4 overall. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have won each of their last 10 games by double figures. High Point sits in second at 11-4, and Campbell is third. The Fighting Camels are fourth in the nation in scoring defense at 52.0 points per game.

Big West

Long Beach State and UC Irvine are at the top. The Beach has a half-game lead over the Anteaters. Both teams are a bit of a surprise to be atop the standings. Long Beach State was picked third in the preseason, and UC Irvine was slated sixth. The Anteaters have one of the best defenses in the country by yielding 53.1 points per game (eighth).

Colonial

One year removed from tying a program record with 28 wins, the Drexel Dragons are atop the CAA standings once again. They are 10-3 and 18-6 overall. Two Dragons rank in the top five in country in statistical categories: Keishana Washington is third in scoring at 26.9 and Maura Hendrixson is third in assists at 7.7.

Conference USA

Middle Tennessee stands atop the standings at 14-2 and 21-4 overall. The Lady Raiders were the preseason favorites and lead the conference in both scoring offense and defense. They are outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game. Western Kentucky sits in second place.

Horizon

Cleveland State and Green Bay are separated by just a half game at the top of the league. The Vikings are 15-2 and have won eight straight, while the Phoenix are 14-2 and winners of seven in a row. Green Bay won the first meeting between the two of them, and the second showdown is set for next Thursday.

Ivy

Princeton and Columbia are tied for first place in the league at 8-2. The Lions boast the Ivy’s best offense by posting 79.9 points per game, while the Tigers own the best defense by yielding just 54.4 points per contest. The Tigers went undefeated in league play last season and went to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

MAAC

Iona has won 13 straight games and sits atop the conference standings at 14-1. The Gaels are 19-5 overall, which is their most wins since 2017. Sharpshooter Kate Mager ranks second in the nation in 3-point field goal shooting at 49.7%. Perennial power Quinnipiac sits in second at 13-3.

MAC

The race for first place is coming down to the wire. Ball State sits in first place at 12-1. Bowling Green and preseason favorite Toledo sit a game back. The three of them are each scheduled to square off against each other once more over the final weeks of the season. They are the three highest scoring teams in the conference.

MEAC

Morgan State has surged to the top of the conference standings and is a perfect 9-0. The Lady Bears were selected fourth in the preseason poll. They are followed by defending champion Howard and Norfolk State, who are tied for second at 7-2. The Spartans hold opponent to 50.5 points per game, which is third-best in the country.

Missouri Valley

Illinois State sits atop the league at 13-2. The Redbirds’ Maya Wong is third in the country in free throw percentage at 92.7%. Northern Iowa sits a game back in the standings, followed by Belmont and Missouri State, who are just a game and half out of first.

Mountain West

UNLV ran away with the conference and has already clinched the regular season championship. Ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25, the Lady Rebels are 15-0 in the league and 25-2 overall. They have the league’s most potent offense with 77.7 points per contest.

NEC

Sacred Heart and Fairleigh Dickinson are tied atop the league standings at 10-2. FDU ranks fifth in the country in scoring defense at 52.3 points per game. SHU is a bit of a surprise as it was picked sixth out of nine teams in the preseason. Pioneers’ freshman Ny’Ceara Pryor leads the nation in steals (4.4 per contest).

Ohio Valley

Newcomer Little Rock is in first place in the conference at 14-1. The Trojans rank sixth in the nation in scoring defense by giving up 52.5 points per game. They have won nine straight since falling to second-place Eastern Illinois. The two are set for their second meeting Saturday afternoon.

Patriot

Boston University is undefeated in the league at 14-0 and 19-6 overall. The Terriers have a balanced scoring attack with four players averaging double figures. Their 14 straight wins is the second-longest win streak in program history. Holy Cross holds second place at 10-4.

Southern

Parity rules in the conference. Chattanooga sits in first place at 8-3. East Tennessee State, Wofford and Samford are tied for second one game back. Mercer sits in fifth, just two games out of first place. The Mocs have two of the top three players in the country in minutes per game: Yazz Wazeerud-Din (38.7) and Addie Porter (38.6).

Southland

Southeastern Louisiana holds the top spot in the conference at 11-3. The Lady Lions are led by Alexius Horne, who is averaging 12.7 points per game. Preseason favorite Texas A&M-Corpus Christi sits in second place, just one game back.

SWAC

Two-time defending champion Jackson State sits in first place at 12-1 and 15-8 overall. The Lady Tigers ran the table last season en route to a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The previous year they lost just one conference game. This year, they have won their last nine contests.

Summit

South Dakota State clinched its fourth regular season championship in the last five years this past weekend. The Jackrabbits are a perfect 15-0 and 22-5 overall. They won the WNIT last season after falling to South Dakota in the Summit League title game. North Dakota and North Dakota State are in second at 9-6.

Sun Belt

So many teams have a chance to win the league. James Madison, Old Dominion and preseason favorite Troy are tied atop the conference standings at 11-4. Texas State, Southern Miss and Louisiana are one game back. Georgia Southern is just two games out of first, and Marshall is in eighth, just three back.

WCC

Gonzaga, who sits at No. 20 in AP Top 25, sits in first place at 14-1 and 24-3 overall. The Zags won the conference last year and advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament Sharpshooter Brynna Maxwell leads the nation in 3-point shooting at 50.7%. Portland is in second at 13-2 with its only two loses coming to the Bulldogs. BYU’s Lauren Gustin leads the country in rebounding (16.4) and is tied for the most double-doubles at 23 (with LSU’s Angel Reese for most).

WAC

Southern Utah holds the top spot in the conference. The Thunderbirds, who were selected to finish sixth, are 12-1 and 16-8 overall. Stephen F. Austin, the preseason favorite, sits a half-game behind them. The Ladyjacks won the conference last season. The two teams are set to meet for the only time in the regular season on Saturday.