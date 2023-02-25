Antoine Davis closes regular season 64 points away from Division I scoring record

As Detroit Mercy enters the Horizon League Championship next week, all eyes will be on graduate guard Antoine Davis.

The Birmingham, Ala., native is 64 points away from passing Pete Maravich for the NCAA Division I career scoring record. They are the only two players to eclipse the 3,600-point mark as Maravich stands at 3,667 and Davis has 3,604. Maravich, who played at LSU, and completed his college career in 1970.

NCAA Division I Career Scoring Leaders Rank Player Points Last School Years Rank Player Points Last School Years 1 Pete Maravich 3667 Louisiana State 1968-70 2 Antoine Davis 3604 Detroit Mercy 2019-23 3 Freeman Williams 3249 Portland State 1975-78 4 Chris Clemons 3225 Campbell 2016-19 5 Lionel Simmons 3217 La Salle 1987-90 6 Alphonso Ford 3165 Mississippi Valley State 1990-93 7 Doug McDermott 3150 Creighton 2011-14 8 Mike Daum 3067 South Dakota State 2016-19 9 Harry Kelly 3066 Texas Southern 1980-83 10 Keydren Clark 3058 Saint Peter's 2003-06 11 Hersey Hawkins 3008 Bradley 1985-88

Davis is averaging a career-best 28.1 points per game this season. He has scored in double figures in every game of his career. That’s an NCAA record 142 consecutive games with at least 10 points.

Davis with 30, his 39th career 30-point game and now up to 3,600 points! #DetroitsCollegeTeam #HLMBB pic.twitter.com/jJeYVu3T8h — Detroit Mercy Titans (@detroittitans) February 25, 2023

“He’s been prolific since his freshman year, clearly a special player from the outset,” Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach said in a halftime interview on ESPN+ during Detroit Mercy’s regular-season finale against Wright State. “He’s been amazing to watch, and what a privilege that he’s part of the Horizon League family.”

The Titans finished the regular season at 9-11 in the Horizon League. They are scheduled to host Purdue Fort Wayne in the first round of the conference tournament on Tuesday. A win there and they will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Over the final eight games of the regular season, he averaged 34 points per game. At that pace, if Detroit Mercy advances to the quarters, Davis would break Maravich’s record. The guard has 39 career 30-point games.

Davis is also the Division I leader in career 3-pointers - a title he claimed earlier this season. The sharpshooter has connected on 578 triples during his career.

NCAA Division I Career 3-point Leaders Rank Player 3-pters Last School Years Rank Player 3-pters Last School Years 1 Antoine Davis 578 Detroit Mercy 2019-23 2 Fletcher Magee 509 Wofford 2016-19 3 Darius McGhee 505 Liberty 2019-23 4 Travis Bader 504 Oakland 2011-14 5 J.J. Redick 457 Duke 2003-06 6 Jordan Bohannon 455 Iowa 2017-22 7 David Holston 450 Chicago State 2006-09 8 Chris Clemons 444 Campbell 2016-19 9 Keydren Clark 435 Saint Peter's 2003-06 T-10 Markus Howard 434 Marquette 2017-20 T-10 Damon Lynn 434 NJIT 2014-17

Detroit Mercy has been counting down Davis’ march to history. The school has displayed both his point total and 3-point mark during its home games at Calihan Hall. The school has labeled it “The Chase.”

“It would be nice to get the record,” Davis said early this week to USA Today. “At this point, I can’t avoid it. It’s in my face every day. We have a (scoring) tracker at every home game, so it’s always in front of me. But other than that, I try not to think about it and just go out to help this team win.”

Detroit Mercy retired Davis’ No. 0 as part of its senior day festivities prior to the regular-season finale Saturday.

Davis is also an elite distributor. He has 584 career assists and is one of only two players in history with 3,000+ points and 500+ assists (along with Saint Peter’s Keydren Clark).

Mid-Major Madness chronicled Davis’ journey to the pinnacle of the sport earlier this season. Check out that piece on the prolific scorer.