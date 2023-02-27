The Other Top 25: Oral Roberts breaks into top 10

Only one team in the country went undefeated in conference play, and that was the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. They claimed the Summit League regular season championship with a perfect 18-0 mark. Oral Roberts sits at 27-4 overall entering the postseason. The 27 wins this season ties the most in the program’s Division I history.
The Golden Eagles rank 60th in KenPom and 44th in the NET. They are undefeated outside of Quad 1 games. Their four losses all came on the road to Quad 1 teams: Saint Mary’s, Houston, Utah State and New Mexico.
ORU is averaging 84.1 points per game, which is third in the country behind Gonzaga (87.4) and Toledo (85.2). It is outscoring opponents by an average of 13.7, which also ranks in the top 10 nationally. The Golden Eagles take care of the basketball and sit tied for eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.55).
Max Abmas paces the offense with 22.3 points per contest, which is tied for fifth in the country. He also ranks top five in 3-pointers by knocking down 3.6 a night.
Oral Roberts also has 7-foot-5-inch Conner Vanover, who is third in the nation with 3.23 blocks per game. He is also pulling down 7.1 rebounds each game.
Memphis is the other newcomer to the top 10. The Tigers sit in second in the American and have won 10 of their last 12. They sit 39th in KenPom.
Three teams tied for the biggest jump this week, which was four spots. Memphis went from tied for 12 to 8. VCU is now at 15 after coming in at 19 last week. Iona jumped to 18 from 22.
A trio of new teams joined the rankings: Southern Miss, Bradley and Utah Valley. They replaced Drake, Yale and Saint Louis.
The Other Top 25: Feb. 27, 2023
|1
|Houston (3)
|75
|27-2
|1
|T-2
|Saint Mary's
|69
|25-6
|T-2
|T-2
|San Diego State
|69
|23-5
|T-2
|T-2
|Gonzaga
|69
|25-5
|4
|5
|Boise State
|62
|22-7
|5
|T-6
|Florida Atlantic
|58
|26-3
|6
|T-6
|Nevada
|58
|22-7
|7
|8
|Memphis
|55
|22-7
|T-12
|9
|Oral Roberts
|47
|27-4
|11
|T-10
|Utah State
|46
|22-7
|8
|T-10
|Charleston
|46
|28-3
|T-9
|12
|New Mexico
|38
|20-9
|T-9
|T-13
|UAB
|29
|22-8
|16
|T-13
|Kent State
|29
|23-6
|T-12
|15
|VCU
|27
|22-7
|19
|T-16
|North Texas
|21
|23-6
|T-12
|T-16
|Dayton
|21
|19-10
|15
|18
|Iona
|20
|22-7
|22
|T-19
|Liberty
|19
|24-7
|T-20
|T-19
|Hofstra
|19
|23-8
|T-20
|T-19
|Tulane
|19
|17-9
|T-17
|T-22
|Southern Miss
|17
|25-6
|NR
|T-22
|Toledo
|17
|23-6
|23
|T-24
|Bradley
|10
|23-8
|NR
|T-24
|Utah Valley
|10
|22-7
|NR
Others Receiving Votes:
UCF 4; Yale 6; Drake 4; Loyola Marymount 3; Saint Louis 3; Sam Houston State 1; Marshall 1
Dropped from Ranking:
Drake; Yale; Saint Louis
