The Other Top 25: VCU jumps 11 spots, on brink of top 10

Winners of eight of their last nine, the VCU Rams jumped 11 spots in this week’s Other Top 25 and found themselves ranked No. 11. They sit alone top the Atlantic 10 standings at 9-2 in conference play.

The Rams have held opponents to 65 points or less in each of their last eight games. They rank 22nd in KenPom in defensive efficiency.

This week, VCU earned a pair of road victories over Davidson and Saint Louis.

In the win at Davidson on Tuesday, Ace Baldwin Jr. knocked down the go-ahead jumper with 15 seconds left to give the Rams the 61-59 victory.

Ace Baldwin with a clutch bucket for @VCU_Hoops



The junior followed that clutch shot with a career-high 37 points in VCU’s 73-65 win at Saint Louis, who sits in second place in the A10. He shot 12-for-15 from the floor, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

The Rams return home for a matchup with Dayton, who is tied for third, on Tuesday.

There were two new members of the top 10: Nevada jumped from No. 13 to 6, and Utah State came in at No. 10 after tying for 14th last week.

The Wolf Pack earned a 75-66 win over San Diego State, who was ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25, Tuesday night. Nevada outscored SDSU by 11 in the second half. Jarod Lucas tallied 26 points. The Wolf Pack followed this game with a 20-point win over Air Force.

The Aggies began the week with an 84-73 victory over New Mexico. They raced out to a 19-point lead at halftime. Sean Bairstow tied his career-high with 20 points. On Saturday, Utah State topped Colorado State thanks to 18 3-pointers and a big second half win which it scored 55 points.

Six teams joined the Other Top 25: UAB at 15; Tulane and Akron in a tie for 18; Southern Miss and Louisiana knotted at 20; and UC Santa Barbara at 25.

They replaced Temple, Sam Houston State, Drake, Loyola Marymount, San Francisco and Toledo.

The Other Top 25: Feb. 6, 2023 Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous 1 Houston (3) 75 22-2 1 2 Saint Mary's 72 21-4 2 3 Gonzaga 67 19-5 T-3 4 Florida Atlantic 66 22-2 T-3 5 San Diego State 64 18-5 5 6 Nevada 58 18-6 13 7 Boise State 57 18-6 7 8 New Mexico 55 19-4 9 9 Charleston 49 22-3 6 10 Utah State 44 19-5 T-14 11 VCU 42 18-6 T-22 12 Oral Roberts 39 21-4 18 13 Memphis 34 17-6 8 14 Kent State 32 18-5 11 15 UAB 31 17-7 NR 16 North Texas 25 19-5 10 17 Liberty 22 19-6 17 T-18 Tulane 18 15-7 NR T-18 Akron 18 17-6 NR T-20 Southern Miss 17 21-4 NR T-20 Louisiana 17 20-4 NR 22 Saint Louis 15 15-8 T-14 23 Dayton 10 15-9 16 24 Marshall 8 19-6 T-24 25 UC Santa Barbara 7 18-4 NR

Others Receiving Votes:

Yale 6; Utah Valley 5; UCF 4; Iona 4; Drake 4; Sam Houston State 3; Hofstra 3; Furman 2; Toledo 2

Dropped from Ranking:

Temple; Sam Houston State; Drake; Loyola Marymount; San Francisco; Toledo