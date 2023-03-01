Antoine Davis moves within striking distance of Division I scoring record

Antoine Davis’ hopes of claiming the Division I career scoring record has come down to how far his Detroit Mercy Titans advance in the Horizon League Championship.
After closing the regular season 64 points away from passing Pete Maravich’s record of 3,667, the 6-foot-1-inch guard picked up more than half of that in Detroit Mercy’s 81-68 win over Purdue Fort Wayne Tuesday night. He knocked in 38 points on 14-for-27 shooting and 6-for-13 from 3-point range. It was his 40th game scoring at least 30 points.
NCAA Division I Career Scoring Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Last School
|Years
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Last School
|Years
|1
|Pete Maravich
|3667
|Louisiana State
|1968-70
|2
|Antoine Davis
|3642
|Detroit Mercy
|2019-23
|3
|Freeman Williams
|3249
|Portland State
|1975-78
|4
|Chris Clemons
|3225
|Campbell
|2016-19
|5
|Lionel Simmons
|3217
|La Salle
|1987-90
|6
|Alphonso Ford
|3165
|Mississippi Valley State
|1990-93
|7
|Doug McDermott
|3150
|Creighton
|2011-14
|8
|Mike Daum
|3067
|South Dakota State
|2016-19
|9
|Harry Kelly
|3066
|Texas Southern
|1980-83
|10
|Keydren Clark
|3058
|Saint Peter's
|2003-06
|11
|Hersey Hawkins
|3008
|Bradley
|1985-88
Davis is playing in his fifth year of college basketball as everyone received an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Maravich, who completed his career at LSU in 1970, played just three seasons as freshmen were not eligible to play at that time.
The Birmingham, Ala., native also compiled a career-high eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals in Tuesday’s win. He has 592 career assists and is the second player in history with more than 3,000 points and 500 assists (along with Saint Peter’s Keydren Clark).
Davis has demonstrated his ability to shoot the long ball as well. With his six triples against Purdue Fort Wayne, he added to his Division I record and brought his career total up to 584.
NCAA Division I Career 3-point Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|3-pters
|Last School
|Years
|Rank
|Player
|3-pters
|Last School
|Years
|1
|Antoine Davis
|584
|Detroit Mercy
|2019-23
|2
|Darius McGhee
|514
|Liberty
|2019-23
|3
|Fletcher Magee
|509
|Wofford
|2016-19
|4
|Travis Bader
|504
|Oakland
|2011-14
|5
|J.J. Redick
|457
|Duke
|2003-06
|6
|Jordan Bohannon
|455
|Iowa
|2017-22
|7
|David Holston
|450
|Chicago State
|2006-09
|8
|Chris Clemons
|444
|Campbell
|2016-19
|9
|Keydren Clark
|435
|Saint Peter's
|2003-06
|T-10
|Markus Howard
|434
|Marquette
|2017-20
|T-10
|Damon Lynn
|434
|NJIT
|2014-17
The Titans, who are the eight seed in the Horizon League with a 9-11 mark in the regular season, advance to take on top-seed Youngstown State in the quarterfinals Thursday night on the road.
In the two games against the Penguins in the regular season, Davis notched 32 points in the meeting at home and 15 on the road. The Titans lost both contests.
Davis leads the country in scoring this season at 28.4 points per game. Over his last nine games he is averaging 34.4. He has scored in double figures in each of his 143 career games, which is the NCAA record for most consecutive games with at least 10 points.
Mid-Major Madness chronicled Davis’ journey to the pinnacle of the sport earlier this season. Check out that piece on the prolific scorer.
