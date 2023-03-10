These are my favorite things Joe Cravens said at the Big Sky Tournament

The Big Sky Conference Tournament has come and gone. The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Cinderella run of 2023 ended at the burley hands of Danny and his Montana State Sprinkles... er um Bobcats.

What captivated me though, aside from the on-court stylings, was the always off-beat, sometimes downright homey Joe Cravens. He sounds like he belongs in a different time, and that time might be the 1960s Midwest. (He is from Scottsburg, Ind.) He is the Big Sky’s own personal Bill Walton that they trout out for Big Sky in Boise. I enjoy it, even when he gets a little...let’s say not politically correct.

This is also a man who, while coaching high school girls basketball in the Salt Lake City area, was arrested for hitting a guy in the shins with bat in a Black Bear Diner parking lot. Reports indicated it was because of a car accident between Cravens’ daughter and the dude who took a bat to the shins, so maybe Joe was just being an overly protective dad.

Anyways, here are some of my favorite Joe Cravenisms from the Big Sky Conference Tournament in no particular order: