Florida Gulf Coast, Toledo pull off 12-5 upsets

As much as the 12-over-5 upset is a known commodity in the men’s NCAA Tournament, two occurred in the women’s bracket Saturday.

Florida Gulf Coast beat Washington State 74-63. The Eagles scored 30 points in the third quarter to seize control of the game after trailing by one at halftime. FGCU shot 56% for the game and made 11 of their 14 attempts in the third. This is the second straight year FGCU has won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles, who improved to 33-3 on the season, have now won 15 straight games. This marks the third win for FGCU as a No. 12 seed, which is the most in NCAA Tournament history.

Sha Carter netted 24 points. Tishara Morehouse was one of three other Eagles in double figures with 16 points.

They will take on Villanova Monday.

Toledo defeated fifth Iowa State 80-73. After trailing by three after the first quarter, the Rockets outscored the Cyclones 14-2 to start the second quarter. They shot 56% for during the first half and led for 31 of the 40 minutes of the contest.

Five players scored in double figures. Quinesha Lockett notched a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds – both career-highs.

The Rockets have now won a program-record 17 straight games and will take on Tennessee Monday.

There was almost a third 12-over-5 upset too, but Drake came up just short against Louisville. The Bulldogs fell to the Cardinals 83-81. Trailing by four in the final 20 seconds, Sarah Beth Gueldner hit a 3-pointer to pull Drake back within one. Two Louisville free throws made it a three-point game once again. Grace Berg then attempted a game-tying three, but it didn’t fall.

Hailey Van Lith's 26 PTS closes out the win for Louisville pic.twitter.com/vZjZK9DTMF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2023

Both teams shot better than 50% for the game. Five Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Katie Dinnebier with 20 points and seven assists.

Drake fell to 0-5 in games decided by single digits.

Hailey Van Lith scored 26 points in just 28 minutes for the Cardinals.

