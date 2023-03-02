Antoine Davis comes just short of Division I scoring record in Detroit Mercy’s quarterfinal loss

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Antoine Davis had the ball in his hands with less than 10 seconds remaining in Detroit Mercy’s Horizon League quarterfinal at Youngstown State. The senior drove the length of the court and pulled up from three. As the shot arced toward the hoop, college basketball history hung in the balance.

A make ties him with Pete Maravich for the NCAA Division I scoring record at 3,667.

But it was not to be as the shot clanked off the rim, and the Penguins secured a 71-66 win, which ended the Titans hopes of continuing in the conference tournament.

Antoine Davis finished 3 pts short. College basketball is truly incredible #HLMBB pic.twitter.com/aLv9Gm2KG5 — Ivetta (@IvettaAbramyan) March 3, 2023

Davis finished the night with 22 points on 7-for-26 shooting and 4-of-13 from 3-point land. He missed his final six field goals attempts, during which Youngstown State reeled off an 11-3 run. He has compiled 3,664 points over his five-year career.

“Just special,” he said in describing his career. “Just having the opportunity to play for my dad and my brother and wonderful players over the years. It’s just really special to have. I don’t regret coming back here. I feel like it was the right decision in my book, not even for the record, do it all here again and fight one more time.”

NCAA Division I Career Scoring Leaders Rank Player Points Last School Years Rank Player Points Last School Years 1 Pete Maravich 3667 Louisiana State 1968-70 2 Antoine Davis 3664 Detroit Mercy 2019-23 3 Freeman Williams 3249 Portland State 1975-78 4 Chris Clemons 3225 Campbell 2016-19 5 Lionel Simmons 3217 La Salle 1987-90 6 Alphonso Ford 3165 Mississippi Valley State 1990-93 7 Doug McDermott 3150 Creighton 2011-14 8 Mike Daum 3067 South Dakota State 2016-19 9 Harry Kelly 3066 Texas Southern 1980-83 10 Keydren Clark 3058 Saint Peter's 2003-06 11 Hersey Hawkins 3008 Bradley 1985-88

The 6-foot-1-inch guard scored in double figures in each of his 144 career games, which is an NCAA record for the most consecutive games with at least 10 points.

The Titans, who finished in eighth place in the Horizon League at 9-11, could play again. They would need to receive and accept an invitation to a postseason tournament, such as the CBI. There is a $50,000 entrance fee to participate in the CBI. They played in The Basketball Classic last season and lost in the first round after finishing in sixth in the league.

“I would definitely accept any invitation,” said Detroit Mercy head coach Mike Davis, who is Antoine’s father. “The funny thing about us thinking about the CBI would be people might want to put an asterisk by his name if he were to break [the record].

“It’s kind of funny to me because everyone would say that Pistol Pete was in a world of his own. There will never be another Pistol Pete in college basketball. There will never be another Antoine, who scored the way he scored, 144 straight consecutive games in double figures. That’s really hard to do at any level.”

Davis played this season as a result of the NCAA granting all student-athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maravich completed his career at LSU in 1970. At the time, freshmen were not eligible to play, and there was no 3-point arc.

Davis owns the NCAA Division I record for career 3-pointers at 588. He is one of two players in the 3,000-point club to dish out more than 500 assists (along with Keydren Clark from Saint Peter’s).

NCAA Division I Career 3-point Leaders Rank Player 3-pters Last School Years Rank Player 3-pters Last School Years 1 Antoine Davis 588 Detroit Mercy 2019-23 2 Darius McGhee 519 Liberty 2019-23 3 Fletcher Magee 509 Wofford 2016-19 4 Travis Bader 504 Oakland 2011-14 5 J.J. Redick 457 Duke 2003-06 6 Jordan Bohannon 455 Iowa 2017-22 7 David Holston 450 Chicago State 2006-09 8 Chris Clemons 444 Campbell 2016-19 9 Keydren Clark 435 Saint Peter's 2003-06 T-10 Markus Howard 434 Marquette 2017-20 T-10 Damon Lynn 434 NJIT 2014-17

The two-time Horizon League Player of the Year had his No. 0 retired as part of the senior day festivities on Feb. 25.

