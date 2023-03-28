Manhattan reportedly hires former Hartford coach John Gallagher as new head coach

According to many reports, Manhattan College has finally named a head coach for their men’s basketball program, former Hartford head coach John Gallagher.

Gallagher is landing back on his feet after leaving the University of Hartford before the season started over disputes with the administration. The 2018 America East Co-Coach of the Year spent 12 seasons at Hartford, taking them to the CIT twice, and the NCAA Tournament once, before the school announced that they were transitioning to Division III.

However, the appointment of Gallagher came much to the chagrin of many around the Manhattan program, including current players, recently graduated players, and fans. There was a clear preference among those around the program that Jaspers Athletic Director Marianne Reilly should remove the interim tag off of RaShawn Stores — a Jasper legend who’d taken the reigns on two weeks notice after Steve Masiello was fired in October — who led Manhattan to their best MAAC season since 2014-15.

I wouldn’t have played college basketball this year if it wasn’t for RASHAWN STORES! & That is a FACT!!! — Ant Nelson (@TheAntNelson_11) March 28, 2023

HIRE HEAD COACH RASHAWN STORES!!!! https://t.co/MLBgiePUvj — Marques Watson (@QuesWatson) March 28, 2023

Our seasons been over for more than two weeks and @RaShawnStores still not the head coach?!?! Our season where we had our best conference record since 2017. I’d hate to see my school become the laughing stock of the basketball world AGAIN if they hired someone else @GoJaspers — Nick Brennen (@nickbrennen5) March 24, 2023

My heart breaks for Rashawn & the entire coaching staff. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to be apart of that great coaching staff. God has a plan for each and every one of them as they all deserve. Manhattan was not apart of it. Love you guys ! ❤️ #Faith — Samir Stewart (@_sstewart4) March 28, 2023

NO LOYALTY. whole team is really going to transfer now https://t.co/6J39THxJyW — Nick Brennen (@nickbrennen5) March 28, 2023

While Brennen, Stewart, Nelson, and Watson all have no eligibility left, the first domino in the transfer portal has fallen: projected starting big man Adam Cisse.

Manhattan F/C Adam Cisse has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/0PzNG3jjpK — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 28, 2023

One poster said of the hiring, “If true, I’m done, will never go to a game again.”

Another chimed in with “Yeah, so just cancelled my Jasper Open attendance. Not gonna flush any more money down this drain.”

Manhattan has yet to officially announce the hiring, and this story will be updated with more details as it develops.