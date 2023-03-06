Mid-Major Madness Player of the Week (Feb. 27 - March 5): Kennesaw State guard Terrell Burden

For the week of Feb. 27 - March 5, Mid-Major Madness has selected Kennesaw State guard Terrell Burden as the Mid-Major Player of the Week for a trio of outstanding performances to help the Owls to the program’s first Division I NCAA Tournament appearance.

The four-year starter has been a leader for Coach of the Year candidate Amir Abdur-Rahim, averaging 13.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 4.2 APG in route to a 26-8 finish overall and a 15-3 record in ASUN conference play.

With the conference’s championship tipping off on Monday, No. 1 seeded Kennesaw State opened on Tuesday with a tightly contested 67-66 win over Queens in which Burden managed 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists for the victory.

The Georgia native followed on Thursday with a team-leading 20 points and an additional six rebounds, seven assists, a block, and a steal as the Owls handedly defeated fifth seeded Lipscomb 80-71 in the semifinals.

With the ASUN Final on Sunday, Burden contributed a further team-leading 19 points, as well as three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, including the game-winning free throw to secure a 67-66 win over Liberty.

The triumph marked Kennesaw State’s first ASun Conference Tournament Championship and earned the Owls the program’s first Division I NCAA Tournament bid since transitioning to the DI level in 2009.

Additionally, Burden was honored as the ASun’s Championship MVP for his top notch performances in helping lead the Owls on a historic tournament run and garnering the conference’s automatic bid.

Terrell Burden, KSU - Championship MVP

Brandon Stroud, KSU

Chris Youngblood, KSU

Darius McGhee, Liberty

Colin Porter, Liberty

Devontae Blanton, EKU

Jacob Ognacevic, Lipscomb

With Kennesaw State officially booking its ticket to the 2023 NCAA Tournament, just how far can these Owls go out of the ASun?

Honorable Mentions

Drew Pember (UNC Asheville) - Put up 2 double-doubles with 29 points and 16 rebounds vs. Charleston Southern, 31 points and 10 rebounds vs. USC Upstate, and 29 points vs. Campbell, to crown the Bulldogs 2023 Big South Champions.

RayJ Dennis (Toledo) - Managed 21 points and six assists in a win over Central Michigan before a career-high 32 points with seven assists to defeat Ball State and earn the Rockets its third straight MAC regular-season championship on the back of a school-record 15-game win streak.

Isaiah Moore (South Alabama) - Carried the Jaguars to a Sun Belt Championship matchup against Louisiana with a team-leading 20 points and seven assists against App State, 17 points and seven assists vs. Southern Miss, and 18 points and five rebounds over JMU.